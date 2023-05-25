Home Opinions Editorials

Law saving doctors welcome but respect patients’ rights too

As per official data, the police in Kerala have registered 469 cases of attack against doctors since 2012. Seventy attacks against hospitals have also been registered in the same period.

Dr Vandana Das

Slain Dr Vandana Das (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Two weeks after a medical intern on duty was stabbed to death by a man the police brought to the hospital, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has consented to the ordinance amending the Hospital Protection Act with stringent punishments for attacks against healthcare workers. As per the law, “a person found guilty of attacking a health worker and causing grievous bodily harm can face up to seven years in jail and a `5 lakh fine”. The minimum punishment will be one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Verbally abusing health workers has also been made a punishable offence. The law also insists that the FIR must be registered within 24 hours of receiving the complaint and that a police officer not below the rank of a sub-inspector shall conduct the inquiry and complete it within 60 days of FIR registration. The law also says the trial shall be completed in a time-bound manner.

As per official data, the police in Kerala have registered 469 cases of attack against doctors since 2012. Seventy attacks against hospitals have also been registered in the same period. The attacks have increased post-Covid, with 169 registered in the last two years alone. In this context, the medical fraternity, demanding stricter sanctions against culprits, has welcomed the ordinance. The move by the state government has come amid demands by doctors across the country to bring in Central legislation for their protection. The Kerala High Court, too, has asked the government to implement the legislation at the earliest.

While all have welcomed the new rule, some concerns have been raised regarding its misuse. There are apprehensions that the stricter law, which protects the medical fraternity, will leave the patient at the absolute mercy of the doctors. Health activists point out that if the law is not implemented in the right spirit, even genuine concerns and reservations the patient raises could be construed as attacks on the medical fraternity. The possibility of misuse is there with any legislation and, therefore, the government must be cautious in its implementation. It must protect the medical fraternity from all forms of attacks, while ensuring that patients’ rights are not violated.

