Underpass death major pre-rains wake-up call

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is in charge of the IT city’s civic infrastructure, has failed its citizens. It has repeatedly failed to keep the city safe for its people, with accidental deaths becoming much too common, monsoon after monsoon. The death by drowning of a young woman trapped in a MUV in a flooded underpass left Bengaluru in shock and anger. And this, just a few hundred metres from Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power. The same day, a man slipped into a stormwater drain and died.

Last year, riding through knee-deep water, a young woman touched a metal median to steady herself and was electrocuted. Being washed away in stormwater drains or falling into flooded open manholes can no longer stun Bengalureans; they have begun to accept it as a street hazard. It also means that all civic agencies have failed, including Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The underpass tragedy is another warning that half-baked planning is disastrous. While the MUV driver was also at fault, the underpass has been unscientifically designed, descending suddenly into a deep trough, and as admitted by BBMP officials themselves, lacks proper drainage facilities. It did not occur to the planners that water always finds the lowest level. Laws of physics apply. Engineering skills apart, such projects require common sense, too.

Thanks to rampant concretisation, rain almost always leaves Bengaluru in a complete mess. The latest hazard is white-topping, touted as a long-lasting solution for potholed roads. But road engineering experts have pointed out that the concrete layer is too thick, there is a mismatch between road and drain levels, and there is no slope between the footpath and road. BBMP has only retrofitted the white-topping method without understanding how it works. It is the perfect recipe for floods in a city which once had 837 lakes and tanks, where 88 lakes and interconnecting water channels have disappeared, and 80% of the existing lakes are contaminated.

Most lakes are now the city’s best BDA layouts, stadiums, and bus stations. Until such issues are addressed, citizens will continue to pay the price, and we can anticipate more distress, death and disaster. It is deplorable that civic infrastructure is claiming lives. If justice is to be served, the officials responsible must be sued.

