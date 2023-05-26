Amul’s firm step into TN leaves state govt in a fix over Aavin

After Karnataka, it is the turn of Tamil Nadu to fight out Amul’s invasion. While the Gujarat-based dairy giant has been selling its products in TN for years through shops and e-commerce, its recent move to install chilling centres and a processing plant in Krishnagiri with an eye to start procuring milk directly from farmers has irked the state government. An exclusive story in TNIE a couple of days ago brought to light Amul’s plans and its offer of Rs 1–2 premium per litre to dairy farmers and self-help groups to lure them. Amul, armed with abundant cash reserves and a multi-state cooperative licence, is making an all-out effort in the southern state, putting in peril the operation of state-run dairy cooperatives.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a foreign trip attracting investments into the state, has dashed off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to direct Amul to stay away from milk procurement with immediate effect. On its part, Aavin, which is TN’s apex cooperative marketing federation, is in the process of beefing up milk production and expanding processing capacities. Having faced competition from private dairy companies, Aavin has decided to purchase 2,00,000 crossbred jersey milch cows from outside the state to be loaned to dairy farmers. The idea is to strengthen its milk supplier network by bringing into its fold a dedicated set of dairy farmers. Aavin is also providing cattle feed, green fodder and other health services to farmers to help reduce their production cost.

While some argue that Amul’s move may help farmers earn a better living, many others call it a temporary succour that will eventually disrupt the market equilibrium and throttle local cooperatives. Should cooperatives be allowed to infringe on each other’s milkshed area (where they procure milk from)? Will such cross-procurement go against the basic tenet of India’s White Revolution because it triggers unhealthy competition among cooperatives? Undoubtedly, regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development across India, and they are better placed to engage and nurture producers and cushion consumers from arbitrary price hikes, in each state. TN being a large market for milk and milk products, Amul, the largest dairy brand in India, has a lot to gain from the move. But its entry may sound the death knell for Aavin.

