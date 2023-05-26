On a narcotic high, Kerala must save itself

Kerala has a drug problem. Despite efforts to curb the menace, drug abuse in society, especially among youngsters, is only growing and it’s a matter that demands urgent and serious attention. While there has been a sharp rise in the number of narcotics-related cases registered, the undeniable fact is the quantity of drugs consumed is several times greater than is being detected and impounded. The recent seizure of 2,525 kg of methamphetamine crystals, valued at around Rs 20,000 crore, off the Kerala coast points to the enormous quantities of narcotic substances being pumped into India by cartels with a global footprint. According to the investigators, the seized consignment, originally bound for Sri Lanka, was supposed to be later smuggled into India in smaller quantities. There have been three other such seizures in the sea off Kerala in recent times and many elsewhere along the western coast. The involvement of Pakistan-based drug networks also adds a terror angle to the whole enterprise.

Last year, more than 32,000 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Kerala, a significant increase compared to 9,600-odd cases in 2021. The figure for the first four months of this year stands at over 9,000. The most worrying aspect of the problem is that the abuse is not restricted to cities alone but is widespread even in villages with narcotic substances, including synthetic ones, being available easily across the state. According to officials, most young addicts have shifted to synthetic drugs, preferring a chemical-induced high from where the return is extremely difficult. Even seizures and arrests indicate a growth in the use of synthetic drugs. The rampant drug use in the film industry, especially among actors, has made substance abuse fashionable for youth.

A whole generation and the next getting addicted to drugs should not be allowed to happen. The agencies involved in enforcement have become more alert and are cracking down on drug possession, sale, and abuse. But, they shouldn’t be content with arresting the sellers and seizing the contraband. They should go after the source of these drugs, target distribution channels, and shut down the cartels involved. A nationwide coordinated effort is needed to achieve the desired results. A sincere crackdown on drug use by film personalities is also needed. Apart from strengthening awareness programmes, the authorities must address the reasons for the situation and educate the youth about the way out.

Kerala has a drug problem. Despite efforts to curb the menace, drug abuse in society, especially among youngsters, is only growing and it’s a matter that demands urgent and serious attention. While there has been a sharp rise in the number of narcotics-related cases registered, the undeniable fact is the quantity of drugs consumed is several times greater than is being detected and impounded. The recent seizure of 2,525 kg of methamphetamine crystals, valued at around Rs 20,000 crore, off the Kerala coast points to the enormous quantities of narcotic substances being pumped into India by cartels with a global footprint. According to the investigators, the seized consignment, originally bound for Sri Lanka, was supposed to be later smuggled into India in smaller quantities. There have been three other such seizures in the sea off Kerala in recent times and many elsewhere along the western coast. The involvement of Pakistan-based drug networks also adds a terror angle to the whole enterprise. Last year, more than 32,000 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Kerala, a significant increase compared to 9,600-odd cases in 2021. The figure for the first four months of this year stands at over 9,000. The most worrying aspect of the problem is that the abuse is not restricted to cities alone but is widespread even in villages with narcotic substances, including synthetic ones, being available easily across the state. According to officials, most young addicts have shifted to synthetic drugs, preferring a chemical-induced high from where the return is extremely difficult. Even seizures and arrests indicate a growth in the use of synthetic drugs. The rampant drug use in the film industry, especially among actors, has made substance abuse fashionable for youth. A whole generation and the next getting addicted to drugs should not be allowed to happen. The agencies involved in enforcement have become more alert and are cracking down on drug possession, sale, and abuse. But, they shouldn’t be content with arresting the sellers and seizing the contraband. They should go after the source of these drugs, target distribution channels, and shut down the cartels involved. A nationwide coordinated effort is needed to achieve the desired results. A sincere crackdown on drug use by film personalities is also needed. Apart from strengthening awareness programmes, the authorities must address the reasons for the situation and educate the youth about the way out.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });