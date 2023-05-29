Govt report card: Amid PR, don’t forget facts

As the Narendra Modi government completes nine years in power and plans big celebrations flaunting carefully chosen data, many pressing economic issues remain hidden behind these numbers. The booklet issued to commemorate the Central government’s tenure highlights, among other things, India’s improved Ease of Doing Business ranking, super growth in its digital and physical infrastructure, record exports, and FDI. It also mentions many structural reforms—like DBT, IBC and GST—undertaken by the government to put the nation on the path of unbridled growth.

One cannot blame the government for selectively highlighting numbers that paint a rosy picture, as any government would like to overplay successes and underplay failures. However, a good analyst should not get easily impressed by such a golden façade. Rather, this report card should be critically assessed. It should not be allowed to get away with blinding people through its publicity blitzkrieg. As the government pushes for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, it should be made aware of the ground realities. Vis-à-vis per capita GDP, India is more or less on par with the likes of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritania. Even Bangladesh surpasses us by a few notches. While there is an unending debate over the number of poor in India, many studies suggest it is still in the range of 20–25 per cent. Inequality remains high, with only 10 per cent of the workforce earning a salary of Rs 25,000 or more. Access to quality healthcare and education still remains a distant dream for a majority of the country’s population.When economic indicators like manufacturing, exports and gross capital formation are taken as a percentage of GDP (at current price), they are still below the levels achieved between 2008–2014. Manufacturing value addition as a percentage of GDP likely fell below 14 per cent in FY23. Exports as a percentage of GDP is 22 per cent, which is below the 25–26 per cent achieved between 2010–11 and 2013–14. The gross fixed capital formation (which measures investments in creating assets) stood at 29 per cent of GDP in FY23, compared with the high of 36 per cent in FY08. Sometimes absolute numbers (like $770 billion worth of exports) may not give the correct picture unless seen in the right context. The fact remains that India is a lower-middle-income country, and its per capita income needs to be six times of what it is today to become a developed nation by 2047.

