Home Opinions Editorials

Testing time for Turkiye’s democracy in presidential runoff

Even if Kilicdaroglu wins the race, he will be hobbled by Ergodan’s coalition as it already controls Parliament with 322 seats in the 600-member House.

Published: 29th May 2023 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrate outside AK Party offices in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | AP)

If an uncharismatic candidate emerges a close second in a high-voltage presidential race with the incumbent despite the latter having the entire state apparatus under his thumb, it cannot but be called commendable. Turkiye’s Kemal Kilicdaroglu gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a scare in the May 14 general elections, forcing the first-ever runoff in the nation’s history. Kilicdaroglu polled 44.9 per cent votes, dragging Erdogan away from the winning threshold of 50 per cent by a wafer-thin margin of 0.5 per cent. Polling for the first runoff started this Sunday amid a wave of nationalism. Caught in the crosshairs are over 3.6 million Syrian refugees whom no one seems to want. Even the soft-spoken Kilicdaroglu has turned quite strident against the refugees in his quest to expand his voter base. Both sides have vowed to drive all of them back into Syria.

That Erdogan managed to limit the impact of anti-incumbency—despite a massive earthquake in February which left at least 50,000 dead and the extremely high cost of living due to an estimated 44% inflation—is a testament to his vice-like grip on the state machinery. He has captured almost all public institutions, including the judiciary and the body that conducts elections. Besides, his control on the mainstream media is total. He got as much as 32 hours of airtime on mass media when campaigning was at its peak in April as against his challenger’s measly 32 minutes. The president is also known to employ dirty tricks to eliminate his rivals one way or the other. As for Kilicdaroglu, he has survived multiple assassination attempts over the years, making him one of the most targeted politicians in the country. He had to put on a bullet-proof vest during the last stages of his public rallies ahead of the May 14 polls.

Even if Kilicdaroglu wins the race, he will be hobbled by Ergodan’s coalition as it already controls Parliament with 322 seats in the 600-member House. Electoral compulsions may have made Kilicdaroglu shrill but he is essentially a cool guy who listens to all and was not known to raise his voice till recently. That and some physical resemblance to the Mahatma earned him the sobriquet of Gandhi Kemal. Ergodan was sharply anti-India but softened a tad after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand last year. It’s up to Turkiye’s polity to decide whether they want restoration of democratic values.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Elections Turkey Polls Turkey Presidential Runoff Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kemal Kilicdaroglu
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp