Testing time for Turkiye’s democracy in presidential runoff

If an uncharismatic candidate emerges a close second in a high-voltage presidential race with the incumbent despite the latter having the entire state apparatus under his thumb, it cannot but be called commendable. Turkiye’s Kemal Kilicdaroglu gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a scare in the May 14 general elections, forcing the first-ever runoff in the nation’s history. Kilicdaroglu polled 44.9 per cent votes, dragging Erdogan away from the winning threshold of 50 per cent by a wafer-thin margin of 0.5 per cent. Polling for the first runoff started this Sunday amid a wave of nationalism. Caught in the crosshairs are over 3.6 million Syrian refugees whom no one seems to want. Even the soft-spoken Kilicdaroglu has turned quite strident against the refugees in his quest to expand his voter base. Both sides have vowed to drive all of them back into Syria.

That Erdogan managed to limit the impact of anti-incumbency—despite a massive earthquake in February which left at least 50,000 dead and the extremely high cost of living due to an estimated 44% inflation—is a testament to his vice-like grip on the state machinery. He has captured almost all public institutions, including the judiciary and the body that conducts elections. Besides, his control on the mainstream media is total. He got as much as 32 hours of airtime on mass media when campaigning was at its peak in April as against his challenger’s measly 32 minutes. The president is also known to employ dirty tricks to eliminate his rivals one way or the other. As for Kilicdaroglu, he has survived multiple assassination attempts over the years, making him one of the most targeted politicians in the country. He had to put on a bullet-proof vest during the last stages of his public rallies ahead of the May 14 polls.

Even if Kilicdaroglu wins the race, he will be hobbled by Ergodan’s coalition as it already controls Parliament with 322 seats in the 600-member House. Electoral compulsions may have made Kilicdaroglu shrill but he is essentially a cool guy who listens to all and was not known to raise his voice till recently. That and some physical resemblance to the Mahatma earned him the sobriquet of Gandhi Kemal. Ergodan was sharply anti-India but softened a tad after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand last year. It’s up to Turkiye’s polity to decide whether they want restoration of democratic values.

