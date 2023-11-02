Claims of self-defence no longer legitimate

That a music festival would turn into a macabre battlefield in a long-simmering conflict and serve as casus belli for an all-out war was in nobody’s wildest dream. That is, nobody barring Hamas’s. The militant group shook the world when it attacked innocent revellers in South Israel on October 7 and held several of them hostage. The war that has raged since has already killed almost 10,000 people—a toll that is rising every hour. The Gaza health authorities stated on Monday that the Israeli air and ground attacks had killed 8,306 people, including 3,457 children. The Israeli authorities, on the other hand, have reported the deaths of over 1,400 people, including foreigners and 308 Israeli soldiers, and at least 5,132 wounded. Counting the dead is a morbid exercise in any war—especially in one with no end in sight. The actions on either side have bulldozed all international humanitarian laws on minimising harm to civilians and civilian objects such as homes, shops, schools and medical facilities.

In this war, the vanquished are the civilians—including children, new-borns and several yet-to-borns, who have been blown up even before their first breath of life. Francesca Albanese, a UN special rapporteur to the Occupied Palestinian Territories, recently spoke on the two sides’ claims of self-defence: “There was an incursion in Israeli territory that resulted in the killing and brutalisation of Israeli civilians, so those incursions had to be repelled... What Israel is doing now is considered by some [UN] member states legitimate self-defence, which it is not. Because how can it be self-defence—the bombing, the carpet-bombing of an entire population under a very opaque and vague objective of eradicating Hamas?”

The war is now the biggest human tragedy of this 23-year-old century, which has already seen several conflicts. Last year saw the highest number of deaths from conflicts since 1986; this year is set to top that. Conflicts not only kill and maim, they displace people and turn them into refugees. Some 800,000 people have already been pushed south from northern Gaza; the southern Rafah border with Egypt is open just a crack. The Israeli prime minister has ruled out a ceasefire for now. But this war, too, will end. That will be the time to ask, “Who paid the price?” Mahmoud Darwish, the writer of that line, no longer seeks a response.

