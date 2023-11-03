Renaming spaces only serves political agenda

Naming and renaming of roads, cities, projects, schemes and infrastructure is an old tactic adopted by political parties to stamp their ownership.

A fresh demand to rename Bengaluru’s Metro network, quite appropriately called Namma Metro (Our Metro), after the 12th-century philosopher-saint Basaveshwara is attracting strong views for and against. Infrastructure minister and Lingayat leader M B Patil, who is leading this demand, says it is appropriate that Basaveshwara is given his due, especially as Bengaluru airport is named after another great, Kempegowda. Citizens have said on social media that they have a strong emotional connect with the Metro and the government should instead focus on speeding up projects. Patil also said there is nothing wrong in naming Karnataka as ‘Basava Nadu’, which is bound to stir up more debate over Lingayat dominance.

In the middle, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has mooted his own changes—that Ramanagara district’s Kanakapura taluk be brought under Bengaluru Urban district, and Ramanagara district be renamed Bengaluru South. This is bound to create confusion, considering there is already a parliamentary constituency by the same name. It has also sparked a backlash from politicians and residents. Shivakumar claims that the hinterland—Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Magadi—was once part of the original Bangalore district and will now benefit from Brand Bangalore and attract investments, but former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has his own take on it. He has accused Shivakumar of attempting to regularise “illegal deals” by redrawing the borders. As CM in 2007, Kumaraswamy had carved out Ramanagara district, a Vokkaliga stronghold, from Bengaluru Rural. It should be kept in mind that Kanakapura is Shivakumar’s stomping ground, while Ramanagara is Kumaraswamy’s pocket borough, though the Congress has now retaken the district.

Political exigencies appear to be at work here. Over the years, there has been a slow and steady assertion of indigenous culture and flavour, with streets and localities being named after folk icons and heroes. British names are slowly falling off the map. While this pushback is expected, the government should look at simple, practical names for the Metro and its stations. Rebranding is more common in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Goa, where the bigger agenda of Bharatisation is being implemented. It only helps political parties appropriate a legacy, impose an ideology or even wipe out slices of history.

