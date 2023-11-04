Kerala gala a mishit as state funds run dry

Kerala's capital is witnessing a seven-day extravaganza—Keraleeyam 2023, a mammoth initiative to showcase the state before the world.With more than 200 events scheduled at 40 venues, the festival coincides with the 67th anniversary of Kerala’s formation and aims to celebrate the state’s culture, traditions, progressive ideals and the ‘Kerala model’.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced the event as an opportunity for Malayalis across the world to take pride in their state. Top academics and artistes including Amartya Sen, Romila Thapar, Soumya Swaminathan and Kamal Haasan are participating.

On the day the event was inaugurated, the state government submitted an affidavit at the high court saying it was facing a “huge financial crisis”. The state’s residents know this fact. The government is running on a tight budget without funds even to run its basic affairs and has been urging the Centre to raise its borrowing limit. Many state corporations are struggling to pay salaries, pensions and procurement dues. The opposition Congress-led UDF has been staying away from Keraleeyam alleging it was a financial waste at an inopportune moment. Finance minister K N Balagopal, however, insisted that the state was not splurging money on Keraleeyam and that most of the expenses were taken care of by sponsors. The minister added that the event showcased the state’s achievements and the commercial opportunities it provides.

There is no denying that Kerala’s success stories and progressive ideals need to be celebrated. But that such an extravaganza is happening at a time when salaries are being delayed and pensions are being denied is something that has raised many eyebrows. It may be a fact that the government is spending only Rs 27 crore for the event, as it claims; but even that figure looks disproportionately large in the eyes of those waiting for their dues. The primary aim of the event—to tell the world about the immense possibilities that Kerala offers—is indeed lofty. But so far the government has not been able to convince the public about the urgency of holding such a gala when the state is reeling from such severe distress. In a democracy, right intentions do not mean anything by themselves—what is more important are propriety and context.

