Litmus test for politics of guarantees in poll-bound states

The ensuing elections to five states are a semifinal test for both the BJP and the Congress on their bouquet of promises to wrest or retain power. The Congress is in the saddle in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Madhya Pradesh got into the BJP’s pocket through Operation Lotus. Mizoram is technically within the NDA bracket. As for Telangana, the BJP is no longer a serious player there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi just topped up a bunch of his party’s promises by announcing the extension of free rations to 80 crore people for five more years. The scheme was first launched in April 2020 for three months amid the pandemic and given several short, new leases of life. Its extension by five more years in one shot now is an indirect admission that rural distress continues to be deep despite whatever the government data might suggest. In any case, the government couldn’t have afforded to drop the scheme that was to end in December, lest the opposition bundle it into its list of pro-poor promises that have been packaged as guarantees. The guarantee bug has become so infectious that the BJP, too, has named its manifesto for Chhattisgarh as ‘Modi ki guarantee’. The BJP is trying to match the Congress’s guarantees by promising jobs, heavily subsidising LPG cylinder refills and offering doles to women.

Most of the guarantees are designed to target women because of their huge turnout at the polling booths; women voters surpassed men for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. That was another reason why the bill to reserve a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was quickly passed in the new Parliament House recently. But it is a post-dated cheque, as its first window can open only in 2029 at the earliest. Elections to the five states ought to also give a sense of how well the quota resonates with women.

Reverses in these five states the last time around in 2018 forced the BJP to announce an annual dole of ₹6,000 to farmers as a counter to the monthly income guarantee scheme of ₹12,000 to the poorest of the poor by the Congress. As all of Mizoram votes and Chhattisgarh witnesses its first phase of polling, what new lessons would be learnt now to recalibrate the schemes remains to be seen.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The ensuing elections to five states are a semifinal test for both the BJP and the Congress on their bouquet of promises to wrest or retain power. The Congress is in the saddle in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Madhya Pradesh got into the BJP’s pocket through Operation Lotus. Mizoram is technically within the NDA bracket. As for Telangana, the BJP is no longer a serious player there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi just topped up a bunch of his party’s promises by announcing the extension of free rations to 80 crore people for five more years. The scheme was first launched in April 2020 for three months amid the pandemic and given several short, new leases of life. Its extension by five more years in one shot now is an indirect admission that rural distress continues to be deep despite whatever the government data might suggest. In any case, the government couldn’t have afforded to drop the scheme that was to end in December, lest the opposition bundle it into its list of pro-poor promises that have been packaged as guarantees. The guarantee bug has become so infectious that the BJP, too, has named its manifesto for Chhattisgarh as ‘Modi ki guarantee’. The BJP is trying to match the Congress’s guarantees by promising jobs, heavily subsidising LPG cylinder refills and offering doles to women. Most of the guarantees are designed to target women because of their huge turnout at the polling booths; women voters surpassed men for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. That was another reason why the bill to reserve a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women was quickly passed in the new Parliament House recently. But it is a post-dated cheque, as its first window can open only in 2029 at the earliest. Elections to the five states ought to also give a sense of how well the quota resonates with women. Reverses in these five states the last time around in 2018 forced the BJP to announce an annual dole of ₹6,000 to farmers as a counter to the monthly income guarantee scheme of ₹12,000 to the poorest of the poor by the Congress. As all of Mizoram votes and Chhattisgarh witnesses its first phase of polling, what new lessons would be learnt now to recalibrate the schemes remains to be seen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp