Women’s hockey boost before Olympics test

It was like a dream when the Indian women’s hockey team reached the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. They created history but fell short of a medal. The team came out of the shadows—they were no longer also-rans, but a force that could not be ignored. A lot was expected of them. The next goal was a top-half finish at the 2022 World Cup—yet, India finished ninth. At the Asian Games this year, despite being a favourite to reach the final, the team was beaten by hosts China in the semifinals. It meant that they lost an opportunity, unlike the men who won gold, to qualify for the Olympics. They had to be content with a bronze medal after beating Japan in the play-off. It was like a consolation prize. The difference between Indian men’s team and the rest of Asia is vast at the moment; but the same cannot be said of the women’s team.

So when the Asian Champions Trophy began in Ranchi, all eyes were on them. They had the same opponents as at the Asiad and anything less than a final would have been considered a disaster. True to their belief and strength, coach Janneke Schopman and her girls showcased their A game and remained unbeaten through the entire tournament. The title could also mean that Hockey India keeps Schopman on board rather than sacking her (there were some noises that she could be done away with following the defeat at the Asian Games). India avenged the Asian Games defeat against China and eventually beat the defending champions Japan in the final to lift the Asian Champions Trophy for the second time in history.

This, however, would just be an appetiser before the main course—the Olympic qualifiers to be held at the same venue in January. A total of eight teams will compete and the top three will play in the Paris Games. In terms of ranking, India will be the second best team behind Germany. For India, hosting the event will surely give them an advantage. But nothing can be taken for granted with competitive teams such as Japan, New Zealand and the US in the fray. The Asian Champions Trophy has given them the boost they needed, but they must strive to do better.

