Avoid missteps this Sabarimala season

The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season has begun and the flow of pilgrims over the next two months is expected to test the arrangements put in place to deal with the rush. About 75 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the hill shrine this season, a considerable increase from last season’s 56 lakh. It must be said that the Kerala government, the Travancore Devaswom Board and the temple administrator controlled by it have made extra efforts this time around. While a dynamic queue control system has been introduced for better regulation of movement, pilgrims themselves can monitor the crowd at the shrine through video walls set up at three places. A hospital with ICU facilities and 64 beds has been set up at Pamba and a 15-bed facility has been installed at the temple. Transport, hygiene and lodging have also been spruced up ahead of the season.

While it is commendable that efforts are being taken to improve the pilgrims’ experience, a lot needs to be done if the temple has to be equipped to handle the inflow that is increasing season after season. Many of the projects envisaged as part of the Sabarimala master plan are yet to take off and some are stuck mid-way. A recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to set up a Sabarimala Development Authority to coordinate and implement the works. Sabarimala certainly needs better facilities, including roads, but the development must be carried out keeping in mind the fragility of the area.

The Kerala government, on its part, must be hoping that the season passes off incident-free, given that the controversial Supreme Court order allowing women in the 10-50 age group entry into the shrine is still hanging over its head; petitions challenging it have been referred to a larger bench. Last year, the government issued a handbook that said all have the right to entry, but withdrew it hastily following protests. The government will do well to avoid such missteps. It must wait till the court decides and do nothing that could be seen as violating age-old traditions. It must also be prepared to deal with efforts by some elements seeking to foment trouble in the guise of enforcing the court order. An adequate number of police personnel, suitably informed, must be deployed to sensibly deal with situations. The season will test the government’s ability to ensure peace.

