Avoid cost overruns to achieve strong infra-led growth

It is heartening to note that recent projections for the Indian economy have been positive, with both business pundits and sales figures indicating strong growth and muted inflation. A recent Goldman Sachs report said that though India’s real GDP growth rate is likely to moderate marginally to 6.3 per cent in 2024 from 6.4 per cent estimated for 2023, economic activity will remain resilient through 2024. High institutional spending, a driver of growth, will be a tale of two halves: pre-elections, government spending will dominate; post-elections, private investment is expected to reaccelerate. Macroeconomic data seems to support this projection. For instance, the sale of commercial vehicles, an important barometer of economic activity, is expected to be 30 per cent higher this financial year. This is driven by higher sales of heavy vehicles, a demand which in turn has been triggered by an enhanced freight movement through the country.

The next few years can see transformational growth riding on the government’s spending on roads, airports and cities. Analytics firm Crisil says India is expected to spend ₹143 lakh crore on infrastructure over the seven years up to 2030, more than twice the ₹67 lakh crore spent since 2017. The firm has forecast a GDP growth of 6.7 per cent through 2030-31—and painted a picture of India escaping poverty to become the fastest-growing large economy and a middle-income country with the per capita income rising from $2,500 now to $4,500 by 2031.

Infrastructure-led growth gives a strong foundation to modern transformation, provides jobs and stokes all-round demand. However, there may be many a slip between the cup and the lip. As Goldman Sachs itself admits, money will be scarce as “elevated headline inflation will prevent the central bank from monetary easing before October next year”. Rapid infrastructure-led growth—like what we have seen in China recently and in Japan after the Second World War—depends on high-performance standards. For instance, heavy cost overruns due to delays can stall important projects. A recent statistics ministry report showed that 411 large infra projects were hit by cost overruns totalling a humungous ₹4.3 lakh crore. Where is the additional money going to come from? Further, of the total 1,788 projects monitored in October, as many as 837 had been delayed. Close monitoring and completion are the watchwords if these optimistic growth forecasts are to be realised.

