Sort Bengaluru power cables to save lives

Death by electrocution on Bengaluru’s roads is becoming all too common. A young woman and her nine-month-old baby, who were charred after the mother stepped on a live wire trailing on the pavement, are the latest examples of the menace. Citizens, shaken by the sight of burning bodies by the road in the techies’ hub Whitefield, are furious with the administration for its apathy towards malfunctioning infrastructure. Other similar incidents include a university student suffering burns after a Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) pole crashed and a high-voltage wire fell on her, and a father-daughter duo dying of burns when a transformer exploded on to their vehicle.

Adding to these dangers are cables hanging from poles, trees and walls, and strung across streets. In the past seven years, around 750 people have died and over 550 have been injured in accidents, according to data provided by Bescom.

Civic authorities generally dismiss such tragedies as hazards of urban living. No one—neither the electricity company nor the government—takes responsibility for them. The latest deaths are being attributed to a “technical glitch” where power continued to flow through the snapped wire though it is supposed to stop and how concrete pavements are not conducive to earthing. Rats are also being blamed for tripping the power line.

Bescom is attempting to pass the buck to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to place the cables underground. In effect, no one is responsible. Those who attempt to sue civic agencies get trapped in unending legal tangles.

Numerous complaints against Bescom’s infrastructure have come to nought. The high court, hearing a petition on the dangers of electrical infrastructure on pavements, had ordered their removal. Earlier this year, Bescom told the court that out of 5,784 transformers, only 1,033 remained to be shifted. The company is also said to have placed almost 6,600 km of high-tension lines underground, out of an estimated 7,033 km. Underground cabling is bound to reduce accidents, besides reducing the chances of tripping and placing ugly infrastructure out of sight.

The government, which is playing up its Brand Bengaluru project, should first pay attention to providing safe public spaces for its citizens, especially during the monsoons, when electrocutions and drownings are almost expected. Life ought not to be so cheap in a city that boasts of global aspirations.

