Tamil actor’s remark reflects deep misogyny

Mansoor Ali Khan said the quiet part out loud. The Tamil actor, best known for villainous roles, has reportedly been temporarily banned by the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) for saying that he wished he had had the opportunity “to shoot some rape scenes” with Trisha, his co-star in the recent Vijay-starrer, Leo. In a single distasteful statement, Khan not only sexually objectified his colleague, he also tacitly admitted that such scenes exist to titillate the male audience, shot through the male gaze. Of course, the burden of victimhood is thrust on the female character, even as the woman playing her is sexualised. Khan, doubling down on his remarks, went on to say that women he had done scenes with are now “settled” or are politicians—contempt and misogyny seeping through his bewilderment at the condemnation he has received.

The condemnation from Trisha, Leo’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj and a few other actors has been surprising indeed, given how much Khan’s remarks are the norm in an industry that makes hollow claims of professionalism and progressiveness. Even Nadigar Sangam’s tepid reaction is an improvement over years of looking the other way in such cases. Khan is hardly the lone offender. That the condemnation is reluctant, aimed at an outraged public rather than any real course correction, can be seen from the silence from Leo’s star Vijay, who is preparing for a political career.

Tamil cinema, politics and society reflect one another. Misogyny runs deep, even amid so-called progressive parties that give platform to poets credibly accused of sexual misconduct at government events. Even Periyarists have been known to criticise young women for their attire and makeup. The news media recently defaulted to the basest definition of culture when it chased women leaving a pub like they were criminals, and described their watching a cricket match at a bar as debauchery. Young men, unfortunately, are imbibing these values even as young women yearn for freedom. Hard as it may be, the industry, media and political parties must introspect and consciously unlearn the misogyny they have been steeped in. The future of our children depends on it.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Mansoor Ali Khan said the quiet part out loud. The Tamil actor, best known for villainous roles, has reportedly been temporarily banned by the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) for saying that he wished he had had the opportunity “to shoot some rape scenes” with Trisha, his co-star in the recent Vijay-starrer, Leo. In a single distasteful statement, Khan not only sexually objectified his colleague, he also tacitly admitted that such scenes exist to titillate the male audience, shot through the male gaze. Of course, the burden of victimhood is thrust on the female character, even as the woman playing her is sexualised. Khan, doubling down on his remarks, went on to say that women he had done scenes with are now “settled” or are politicians—contempt and misogyny seeping through his bewilderment at the condemnation he has received. The condemnation from Trisha, Leo’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj and a few other actors has been surprising indeed, given how much Khan’s remarks are the norm in an industry that makes hollow claims of professionalism and progressiveness. Even Nadigar Sangam’s tepid reaction is an improvement over years of looking the other way in such cases. Khan is hardly the lone offender. That the condemnation is reluctant, aimed at an outraged public rather than any real course correction, can be seen from the silence from Leo’s star Vijay, who is preparing for a political career. Tamil cinema, politics and society reflect one another. Misogyny runs deep, even amid so-called progressive parties that give platform to poets credibly accused of sexual misconduct at government events. Even Periyarists have been known to criticise young women for their attire and makeup. The news media recently defaulted to the basest definition of culture when it chased women leaving a pub like they were criminals, and described their watching a cricket match at a bar as debauchery. Young men, unfortunately, are imbibing these values even as young women yearn for freedom. Hard as it may be, the industry, media and political parties must introspect and consciously unlearn the misogyny they have been steeped in. The future of our children depends on it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp