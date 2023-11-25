More flak than praise for Kerala govt yatra

Nava Kerala Sadas, the LDF government’s ‘cabinet on wheels’ scheme that rolled out last Saturday, is drawing attention for both right and wrong reasons. It is laudable as an initiative to bring the government closer to the people. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team of 20 ministers will tour all 140 assembly constituencies over 36 days in a bus, interacting with people, addressing gatherings, receiving complaints and even holding regular cabinet meetings while on the move. However, what is getting more attention is the timing and the attributed political motive.

It is also being noticed for the way the CM, ministers and leaders of the ruling coalition are handling protests. The statements from the moving jamboree and last week’s developments indicate not only the government’s resolve to ensure a successful outreach programme but also its intolerance towards criticism and intent of crushing obstacles with the powers at its disposal. Coming just months ahead of the general elections and at a time when the state is going through a crippling fiscal crisis, it is natural that the programme would be deemed by some as a political extravaganza that the state cannot afford. On its part, the government committed several blunders—asking local bodies to make monetary contributions, mobilising school buses for the programme, and making children line up and shout slogans as the ministerial cavalcade passes by—in its zeal to ensure success. The opposition has understandably pounced on the mistakes. The last straw was an assault on Youth Congress leaders who tried to wave black flags at the CM. While the widely-circulated visuals of the brutal attack by CPM, DYFI and SFI activists drew outrage, the CM chose to call it a “life-saving act”.

Twenty people have been arrested for the attack, but the Child Rights Commission has taken up the case of making children stand in the sun to greet the CM. All this has happened just in the first week of the yatra. Misusing authority at one’s disposal and using violence to stifle protests cannot be condoned. The LDF government must learn to take criticism in its stride and refrain from actions that go against the spirit of democracy. It must be careful that what was supposed to be an image enhancement exercise does not turn out to be a PR disaster.

