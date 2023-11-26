Shield co-op banks from political influence
In the aftermath of the PMC Bank scam, RBI came out with stricter regulatory norms for urban cooperative banks in 2022.
Published: 26th November 2023 11:50 PM | Last Updated: 26th November 2023 11:50 PM | A+A A-
When RBI issued a statement on Friday announcing the suspension of the existing board of Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank, it brought back memories of the PMC fiasco in 2019, when RBI had to clamp restrictions on withdrawal of more than ₹1,000 from the bank. However, in the case of Abhyudaya, the regulator has only suspended the management led by chairman Sandeep Ghandat, who is known for his political connections; RBI’s taking over will not affect the bank’s day-to-day operations. At Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank, RBI has found certain material concerns emanating from poor governance standards. Though the details of these ‘concerns’ have not yet been made public, media reports suggest that the bank was hiring aggressively to win over voters ahead of the crucial state polls and general elections next year.
In the aftermath of the PMC Bank scam, RBI came out with stricter regulatory norms for urban cooperative banks in 2022. Under these guidelines, cooperative banks with over ₹100 crore in deposits have to maintain a minimum capital of 12 percent of the risk-weighted assets. They also have to maintain a net worth of at least ₹5 crore. While these rules may inject a sense of confidence in the long-term financial health of urban cooperative banks, they don’t ensure protection from political influence over the normal functioning of banks. Despite their many flaws, cooperative banks have played an important role in furthering the government’s financial inclusion target. But, there is a need for enhanced governance standards in these banks, and the banking regulator must keep a close tab on the functioning of cooperative banks to check any future mishaps.