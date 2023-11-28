Blame game keeps cash play on in Telangana

As Telangana heads into elections on Thursday, the major parties have intensified campaigning and getting down to ‘poll management’—a euphemism for distribution of money to voters. The Election Commission has put in place an election expenditure monitoring mechanism to keep tabs, but this is largely confined to the expenses parties incur on posters, vehicles and meetings. Its election seizure management system, which makes coordination among state and central agencies seamless, helps by quickening the sharing of information on money movements. The move to track digital payments to voters via the National Payments Corporation of India is welcome too, though its effectiveness remains to be tested against the sheer volume of transactions.

Despite such measures, preventing cash flow during elections appears next to impossible. The commission revealed last week it had seized over ₹1,760 crore in the poll-bound states of Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. It is said to be seven times the seizure in the same states in 2018. Telangana alone accounted for ₹659 crore this time. We can safely say it is just the tip of the iceberg. A top state leader of a major party recently observed that the expenditure limit of ₹40 lakh per constituency shows what is wrong with the system. He has a point. Everyone from Delhi to Hyderabad knows that a candidate will have to spend much more, but everyone pretends to be playing by the rules. A study claimed that the parties spent a staggering ₹5,000 crore in Telangana in 2018. This time they could well exceed the amount, given the closeness of the contest between the BRS and Congress. Cash distribution has unfortunately become the norm especially in some rural areas; voters, too, have come to expect such largesse from candidates.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy has claimed that the BRS could spend up to ₹10,000 per voter in some areas, while the BRS has alleged the opposition was seeking to use money power. There is no way of finding clinching evidence, but the buzz on each side adds up to astronomical figures. There are no easy solutions to this menace because it has become a chicken-or-egg problem. Candidates blame the voters, and vice versa. There may be some hope if all parties agree to play by the rules, but then it may be asking for too much.

