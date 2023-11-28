Guard against deep pockets bagging all star IPL players

After several days of speculation, it is official. Hardik Pandya has rejoined Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans for the upcoming Indian Premier League season through an all-cash trade. The deal price has not been made public, but Mumbai is likely to be ₹15 crore poorer. According to BCCI guidelines, there is a clause for a negotiated increase where two teams can trade players for a higher price than the salary limit; the remaining amount, which could be paid by liquidating assets, is to be shared between the player and the selling franchise on agreeable terms. This rule makes the trade-off legitimate for both Mumbai and Gujarat. But there is more to it. There were enough indications from Mumbai that they wanted Hardik back, but did not have the money. So they released several players and traded Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹17.5 crore, leaving enough in the purse for Hardik as well as the auction on December 19. From their perspective, it is a tactical masterstroke.

For CVC Capital Partners, the owners of the Titans who bought the franchise for ₹5,625 crore, it is a money-making deal. They have let go of an all-rounder and, in return, have got more than what they actually signed Hardik for. They have not wasted any time in announcing the rising star of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill, as the new captain. As for RCB, they have signed a player who they could not get in the mini auction last year. All in all, MI goes away with Hardik, who may well become India captain in the shorter formats should the BCCI decide to move on from Rohit Sharma.

The larger picture is that the IPL is as much a business as it is a sport. This deal could set a precedent where, when two franchises agree to trade players with a negotiated increase, the team with the deeper pockets would come out on top more often. Which is why the BCCI might want to closely monitor such trades and ensure the league does not become a case of a few teams holding all the star players, like it has happened in some European football leagues. The IPL stands out because of the quality of the teams and the cricket put on show. That should always be the priority.

