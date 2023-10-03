ODI world cup is a big skills test for cricket board

The ICC ODI World Cup begins Thursday. The final coat of paint is drying as the Narendra Modi stadium gets ready for the opening match between England and New Zealand. Yet somehow, the build-up to what is usually the biggest spectacle for Indian sports has been sedate. There could be a number of reasons for this unusual silence. From the Indian Premier League to bilateral series, India have been playing cricket continuously since January this year, leading to a fatigue among fans. Then there is the point that the first few days of the World Cup are clashing with the Asian Games. Coffee shops are still not discussing the prospects of Rohit Sharma and his Band of Blues. Except for veteran offspinner R Ashwin’s initial exclusion from the squad and later inclusion, few other topics have dominated debates.

Beyond that, so far the noise has been more about reasons that are not flattering for the Indian Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council. The schedule was announced late and then some matches needed to be rescheduled again. The travelling fans had a nightmare finalising their itinerary. On top, ticket sales started late; when they opened for sale, they were sold out in minutes. The fan experience has always been a concern for the Indian Cricket Board. This time the fans have called them out and said that their experience has been horrendous. Then there were visa issues for the Pakistan team.

Cricket in India is beyond sport; it is a way of life. It helps to heal scars, unite people and stir nationalistic passion. The sport has transcended into something more profound. So, when the cricket finally begins this Thursday, the sentiments will change. There will be cricket on the streets and at every corner. This will give the BCCI and the ICC the perfect opportunity to brush off the bad taste left by the scheduling, change and ticketing issues. The BCCI has said it would add more facilities to the stadiums to make the tournament more memorable and enjoyable for the fans. This World Cup would showcase the BCCI’s organisational abilities under President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah. All stakeholders must ensure a smooth conduct of the event. Otherwise, whether India wins or loses the Cup, it will reflect poorly on the country’s organisational acumen.

