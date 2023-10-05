Don’t allow politics to congest Bengaluru further

On the one hand, Bengaluru’s infamous traffic found a mention in comedian Trevor Noah’s show. On the other, the government banned carpooling apps, only to quickly rescind its decision. All in a week. Noah’s trolling is understandable. He was stuck in a miles-long traffic pileup that clogged the city last week, just ahead of a bandh and long holiday weekend. Noah was late for his show, which was eventually cancelled. Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw drew attention to his comments on the traffic issue, which has long plagued successive governments. Bengaluru, which has a human population of 11 million, has around 12.5 million vehicles.

While confusion continues over the ban on carpooling, the government is holding discussions with carpool aggregators to sort out the issue of commercialising the service and giving licences to run it as a business. Carpooling remains a private option exercised by office-goers to cut down on fuel costs; taking independent cabs can also burn a hole in the pocket. Carpooling is an ideal solution, especially for techies living and working in the East Bengaluru swathe, as it serves to ease congestion on this traffic-dense corridor and bring down pollution levels. There is also a lack of a robust public transport system along this stretch, which makes carpooling a pragmatic solution.

The sudden announcement of the ban came after auto and taxi associations went on strike a fortnight ago to protest against the government’s Shakti scheme, which provides free bus rides for women. They laid down a list of demands, among which were a ban on carpooling and bike taxis, which they say are shrinking their business that has already been hit by the loss of women commuters. The government, which promised to meet their demands, finds itself caught on a cleft stick, but should realise it cannot give in to transport unions and burden the public with a ban on economical and practical mobility options. Bike taxis remain at the centre of controversy across cities, and the legality of the service was even taken up in the Supreme Court.

Instead of imposing restrictions, the authorities should look at holistic transport solutions, where bus routes and the Metro network are supplemented by cheap last-mile connectivity. Political compulsions such as the Shakti scheme cannot dictate government policy on private modes of transportation, and certainly not citizens’ choices.

