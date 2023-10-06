Uptick in consumer demand augurs well for a festival splurge

Car and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers are celebrating the boost in pre-festival sales and are hoping the revival in consumer demand will persist in the coming Dussehra-Diwali period. Car manufacturers reported they dispatched 3.63 lakh passenger vehicles in September, an increase in sales of 2.5 per cent over the 3.55 lakh units clocked a year ago in September 2022. A combination of factors—better availability of semiconductors and a spectrum of new launches—have contributed to the growth. One can also see a simultaneous improvement in sales of FMCGs—a bellwether indicator of the state of consumer demand. Anecdotal evidence from company filings indicates an 8–12 per cent growth in the FMCG market, driven by a better-than-expected monsoon and selective price cuts by manufacturers.

Though car sales have improved only marginally by 2.5 per cent over last year, car manufacturers ended September with the best-ever quarter results. What has surprised many is the continuing robust sales despite the creeping rise in prices of most of the popular models. More money in the pockets of farmers thanks to a near-normal monsoon and higher crop production, as well as a buoyant urban consumer sentiment, have kept overall demand ticking. The most important indicator of increasing sales is the 10 per cent rise in collections of goods and services tax (GST ), at `1.63 lakh crore in September as compared to `1.47 lakh crore in the same month last year.

After a Reserve Bank of India survey for August this year showed a dip in consumer confidence, there seems to be a bounce-back. A Deloitte study for September reported 51 per cent of the respondents were ready to spend on festival shopping. As many as 75 per cent said they were willing to spend on non-essentials like travel and entertainment. The festival euphoria is likely to see this trend continuing, but as we have seen in the past, consumer confidence can quickly drop when buffeted by unexpected headwinds. We must also realise we have a long way to go as these figures reflect growth from a low, post-Covid base. The Indian consumer is extremely sensitive to price hikes and inflation, and bottles up on spending if he sees difficult days ahead. Industry representatives must hold the price line and not allow greed to get the better of them. The government too must keep inflation in check to ensure the graph of consumer spending keeps moving up.

