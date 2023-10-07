RBI acts tough on inflation, but plans for the worst

The RBI on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent, citing resilient growth and softening inflation. But in central banking, what matters most is what is left unsaid. The topmost concern remains price rise. While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) noted the softening in vegetable and other prices, its hawkish tone also confirmed upside risks to inflation in the same breath. One is not really sure if inflation is coming in or going out. The MPC revised the second-quarter inflation estimates upwards to 6.4 per cent from 6.2 per cent in July and August.

But inflation is expected to soften to 5 per cent or thereabouts in September. What is unclear is whether this translates to a durable decline in prices. Unhelpfully, the MPC gave out no answers. Rather, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warned against global and domestic food and energy price shocks in the coming months. Yet, the third-quarter estimates are revised down by 10 basis points to 5.6 per cent.

The silver lining came from the 140-basis-point decline in the core inflation (ex food and fuel) since its January peak, and the indication that it may go down further. Perhaps this reduction will offset any unforeseen rise in food and retail prices. That brings us to the RBI’s 4 per cent inflation target, which Das emphasised was the sole mandate, and that the MPC would not be content to simply stay within the 2-6 per cent tolerance band.

Though the bulls-eye approach to price stability is convincing, what is unsettling is that it would need more than a year to reach the goal. The inflation forecast for 2023-24 remains unchanged at 5.4 per cent, a neat 140 basis points away from the target. The projection for even the first quarter of 2024-25 is set at 5.2 per cent, which confirms that higher rates are here to stay.

With rate hikes to tame inflation consigned as an understudy, the RBI is placing its bets on liquidity management to conduct its monetary policy actions and guide the headline inflation towards the target. The central bank took bond markets by surprise when it kept the door open for bond sales to absorb the surplus liquidity that could stoke inflationary pressures. There is no explicit timeline for bond sales yet,

but the very mention jolted bond traders.

The benchmark 10-year yield jumped over 10 basis points, though some simply view it as a yield-adjusting tool to align with rising global bond yields. Regardless, the RBI must spell out the reason behind its move for clarity.

