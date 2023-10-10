Celebrate Asiad high, but focus on Olympics

There are about 290 days to go to the Paris Olympics. From an Indian perspective, the buzz generated by the record medal haul at the Asian Games in Hangzhou has already seen sports fans come up with predictions. That’s what winning 107 medals—including 28 golds—is bound to do. But, as the saying goes, let us not count the chickens before they are hatched. Medalling at the Asian Games—though challenging—is one thing; replicating the same level of success in France will take a whole different level of planning. The chef de mission at this year’s Games, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, said the target is to double the tally in Tokyo, but winning fourteen Olympic medals is going to be no joke.

There are about 290 days to go to the Paris Olympics. From an Indian perspective, the buzz generated by the record medal haul at the Asian Games in Hangzhou has already seen sports fans come up with predictions. That's what winning 107 medals—including 28 golds—is bound to do. But, as the saying goes, let us not count the chickens before they are hatched. Medalling at the Asian Games—though challenging—is one thing; replicating the same level of success in France will take a whole different level of planning. The chef de mission at this year's Games, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, said the target is to double the tally in Tokyo, but winning fourteen Olympic medals is going to be no joke. India's two strongest sports at these Games were athletics (29 medals) and shooting (22). However, we are nowhere near the global elites in athletics—we won just one gold at Tokyo 2020, courtesy Neeraj Chopra—and will have to contend with the likes of the US and the eastern Europeans in shooting, apart from China. In women's javelin, Annu Rani won us gold. But she did not have to contend with Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi, the reigning world champion. Distance runners such as Parul Chaudhary and Avinash Sable (both won two medals) will have to compete with the sport's top Africans. Compound archery, which won us five golds, is not an Olympic discipline. Squash and cricket, responsible for four golds between them, is another non-Olympic sport as of now. The country can be heartened by the superstars who did not let the high expectations become a burden. One reason why India finished with 107 medals is that many familiar names delivered under pressure: Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar, the men's badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Nikhat Zareen, and Sable. The country also unearthed potential in the form of Esha Singh and Sift Kaur in shooting, and Kishore Jena and Vithya Ramraj in athletics. Ramraj came within a whisker of overhauling PT Usha's long-standing 400 metres hurdles record. It was made possible because of a holistic approach with exposure trips, training camps and foreign coaches. With less than 300 days to the Olympics, there is no time to rest on laurels. Planning to be at peak performance at the Games should begin right now because next year's challenge is greater.