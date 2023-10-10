Need a Pragmatic approach towards online gaming

The GST Council meeting on Saturday discussed the contentious issue of 28 per cent tax on the full value of bets placed by customers on gambling and gaming. Some council members spoke on the provision of retrospective taxation that has resulted in some online gaming companies getting tax demands many times their revenues. The revenue secretary reiterated that there was no retrospective taxation and that this was the law earlier, too. The clarification does little to ease the situation for gaming companies that are together facing over a lakh crore in tax demands. The core issue remains unresolved.

The government’s dilemma in accepting gambling and online gaming as ethical business activities is leading to ambiguous policy making. This is resulting in distress and uncertainty in the sector that now boasts of employing lakhs of people and generating over $2 billion in revenue. The indecisiveness is threatening billions of dollars in investment. According to India Invest, the Indian gaming industry has received around $2.8 billion between 2017 and 2022. The industry claims to provide around one lakh jobs to developers, programmers, testers, animators and content creators. Many of these are high-skilled, high-paying jobs.

After the GST Council made its tax stance clear in August, the tax department started sending demand notices. Delta Corp, which operates casinos, received a demand of over Rs 11,100 crore for the 2017-22 period; during these five years the company’s consolidated revenue was around Rs 3,300 crore. Bengaluru-based Gameskraft has received a tax demand of Rs 21,000 crore and Dream11 is reported to have received

a notice for Rs 18,000 crore in dues. These are inordinate demands of companies that earn a fraction in revenues. They have now challenged the demands in court.

These cases are likely to drag on for months, keeping the sector on tenterhooks. The resultant uncertainty may shut down some of the gaming start-ups, wasting millions of investment dollars and thousands of jobs. The government should take a more pragmatic approach to break this stalemate. It can come up with an amnesty scheme, settle the tax claims for a part of the demand, and let the industry figure out a way to operate in the new tax regime.

