Home Opinions Editorials

Women should have the right to choose what they wear

Muslim headscarves have been a talking point in the state’s political circles for some time.

Published: 12th October 2023 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Iranian women chop off their hair, burn hijabs

Iranian women cutting their hair and burning their hijabs to protest the suspicious death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Photos | Twitter)

V P Suhra, who has always been at the forefront of the fight for Muslim women’s rights, recently removed her headscarf in public to protest against a Muslim religious leader’s disparaging remark on women who opt not to wear the headscarf. What triggered Suhra’s act was a comment made by Umar Faizi Mukkam, a leader of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, a group of Sunni scholars in the state. He said in an interview that women who want to do away with the hijab are those who prefer a “wayward and immoral life”. Suhra said her act of rebellion publicly proved that her integrity remained the same with and without the scarf.

Muslim headscarves have been a talking point in the state’s political circles for some time. It started with a statement by CPM state committee member A P Anilkumar that his party’s intervention had emboldened the Muslim women in Malappuram to say no to those trying to impose the headscarf. It stoked a controversy among Muslim organisations and the Indian Union Muslim League reacted sharply. Though Anilkumar’s statement was not incorrect in the changing socio-political contexts of the region, the CPM leadership quickly distanced itself from the assertion. The party sensed that taking ownership of such a transition, although a progressive choice, would not augur well while it is desperately trying to woo the Muslim community. CPM state secretary M V Govindan declared that the choice of dress is a fundamental right and there was no need for anyone to interfere with it.

This context makes Suhra’s decision to remove her headscarf all the more remarkable. The issue here is not whether the hijab should be worn or not, but that it is the right of an individual to select dresses for himself or herself. When the Karnataka government did not allow hijab-clad girls in classrooms, many viewed it as a denial of basic rights. At the same time, anti-hijab protests raged in Iran when a girl who had been picked up by the police for not wearing the hijab died in custody. Hundreds of women stormed the streets of Iran, cutting their hair and removing their hijab in public. What a woman decides to wear has to be her choice alone; nobody should be allowed to meddle with it. It is time religious scholars and politicians accepted this.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Headscarf Muslim women Hijab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp