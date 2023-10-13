Parties should explain viability of promises

A BJP leader hit the headlines recently for his prediction that Telangana, which is going to the polls on November 30, could see a hung assembly. Traditionally, the Telugu states of Andhra and Telangana have always given clear mandates. If this is to change, the BJP will have to ensure a saffron surge to make the contest triangular. For now, it appears that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is aiming for a hat-trick, and the Congress are running neck-and-neck with the former striving hard to offset anti-incumbency and the latter seeking to build up momentum. The damage fringe parties like the YSRTP and BSP can cause is another unknown aspect. Hence, any prediction at this juncture would be foolhardy.

What is certain, though, is the rising poll expenditure. If one were to go by the Munugode experience, this election could be costlier than the ones in 2014 and 2018. Unofficially, party leaders admit that each poll segment might cost Rs 25-30 crore, if not more. The combined expenditure of all parties could then go up to Rs 4,000 crore. The Election Commission is coming up with measures to keep tabs, but it is doubtful if money power can be curbed. The onus is also on the voter to reject such overtures. We regret that political leaders are exhorting voters to take money if offered by their rivals, but to vote for them. This is an acceptance of the ‘note for vote’ culture.

There is also the promise of freebies. The Congress has already announced six guarantees including free travel, monthly doles for women, and higher financial assistance for farmers. The BRS, which will release its manifesto soon, will surely try to outdo the Opposition. As it is, welfare schemes account for a big chunk of state expenditure. The BRS has spent over five lakh crore rupees on such schemes since 2014. By one estimate, the Congress guarantees may cost an additional Rs 50,000 crore a year. Given that the annual budget outlay is about three lakh crore rupees, it will be a challenge for whoever comes to power.

The Election Commission has advised the parties to explain to the voter the feasibility of implementing their promises. Thus far none has seriously addressed the issue. The discourse has mostly been political rhetoric. For a meaningful democracy, the debate ought to be on the agenda of each party.

