Retribution’s kiss of life to Bibi’s flagging political capital

Hamas may have committed a tactical blunder by perpetrating the worst massacre of Israelis since Holocaust. A week is a long time in politics. Until 7/10, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on a self-destruction mission as his muddled far-right alliance got him to legislatively render the judiciary powerless. At a time when the nation was staging an unprecedented revolt against him, last week’s mass murder by Hamas turned his fortunes around, served to unite the fractured polity and forge a unity government. The new allies gave Netanyahu the balance he needed to ward off pressures from his nutty far-right partners. From a reviled politician, Netanyahu is now the man of the moment. He may yet pay the price for the embarrassing intelligence failure but things could change if the barbarity is comprehensively avenged and pogrom deterrence after Holocaust is decisively restored—Never Again.

Sensing the opportunity, Netanyahu is about to order a ground assault in Gaza after pulverising entire neighbourhoods there through aerial bombings. The operation has already killed more than 2,200 in Gaza, but for him the war has just begun. Ahead of putting boots on the ground, his military ordered the immediate evacuation of an estimated 1.1 million people from northern Gaza. It led to an exodus though Hamas advised people to ignore the order. The uprooting of women and children with no roof to call their home amid a blockade of food, water and fuel amounts to penalising civilians for the actions of militants, which is illegal under international law. Yet, apart from the UN and some Muslim nations, there has been little adverse reaction from the global community to the forced migration. The US, in fact, tacitly approved the ground assault by saying Israel has a legitimate right to ensure 7/10 never ever happens while protecting Palestinian civilians. It may be argued that Hamas was avenging the Israeli land grab and other atrocities in the West Bank, but 7/10 can never be justified. As US President Joe Biden said, Hamas’s brutality made Al-Qaeda look pure.

The ground assault is meant to smoke Hamas out of its bunkers and tunnels, where it is hiding the hostages it took from Israel. Hamas successfully brought the Palestinian issue to the front burner but it can only blame itself for its overkill if the Israeli operation against it does not go sideways.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Hamas may have committed a tactical blunder by perpetrating the worst massacre of Israelis since Holocaust. A week is a long time in politics. Until 7/10, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on a self-destruction mission as his muddled far-right alliance got him to legislatively render the judiciary powerless. At a time when the nation was staging an unprecedented revolt against him, last week’s mass murder by Hamas turned his fortunes around, served to unite the fractured polity and forge a unity government. The new allies gave Netanyahu the balance he needed to ward off pressures from his nutty far-right partners. From a reviled politician, Netanyahu is now the man of the moment. He may yet pay the price for the embarrassing intelligence failure but things could change if the barbarity is comprehensively avenged and pogrom deterrence after Holocaust is decisively restored—Never Again. Sensing the opportunity, Netanyahu is about to order a ground assault in Gaza after pulverising entire neighbourhoods there through aerial bombings. The operation has already killed more than 2,200 in Gaza, but for him the war has just begun. Ahead of putting boots on the ground, his military ordered the immediate evacuation of an estimated 1.1 million people from northern Gaza. It led to an exodus though Hamas advised people to ignore the order. The uprooting of women and children with no roof to call their home amid a blockade of food, water and fuel amounts to penalising civilians for the actions of militants, which is illegal under international law. Yet, apart from the UN and some Muslim nations, there has been little adverse reaction from the global community to the forced migration. The US, in fact, tacitly approved the ground assault by saying Israel has a legitimate right to ensure 7/10 never ever happens while protecting Palestinian civilians. It may be argued that Hamas was avenging the Israeli land grab and other atrocities in the West Bank, but 7/10 can never be justified. As US President Joe Biden said, Hamas’s brutality made Al-Qaeda look pure. The ground assault is meant to smoke Hamas out of its bunkers and tunnels, where it is hiding the hostages it took from Israel. Hamas successfully brought the Palestinian issue to the front burner but it can only blame itself for its overkill if the Israeli operation against it does not go sideways.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp