Rail modernisation cannot be at the cost of passenger safety

For the Indian Railways, progress usually seems to be one step forward, two steps back. Every time it rolls out grand modernisation plans, harsh realities pull it back to ground. The North East Express derailment is one such grim reminder. Last Wednesday the Guwahati-bound train jumped the tracks near Raghunathpur in Bihar’s Buxar district, leaving four dead and over 70 injured. The accident, which occurred four months after the devastating Balasore mishap in June that claimed 296 lives, has again raised red flags about railway safety. At least 219 train accidents have been reported in the last five years, of which 48 were logged in 2022-23 alone. The Balasore derailment was one of the worst in recent memory.

To be fair, hoping for things to change between June and October would be asking too much of the Railways; the safety shortcomings are deep-rooted, as was evident at Buxar. The first internal inquiry found fault with the track and put the responsibility on the engineering department. A Comptroller and Auditor General audit raised the issue last year. It assessed eight zones where renewal work had decreased. The allotment of funds from the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh for track renewal had dropped from Rs 9,607 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 7,417 crore in 2019-20; even the sanctioned funds were not fully used. More importantly, the audit stated that about a quarter of the derailments were linked to the lack of track renewal. There were issues with inspection and timely submission of reports, too.

The rail ministry says the number of consequential accidents has fallen significantly—from 471 in 2000-01 to 48 last year. But the recurrence of derailments dents the claim. In August, the prime minister unveiled a large redevelopment plan worth Rs 24,470 crore that would improve 508 stations across the country. The rail ministry has spent over Rs 1,343 crore on the new Vande Bharat trains, launching 34 of them. All these measures to provide an improved travel experience are well-intentioned, but they would be futile if lives and property are lost. This year the railways received their highest ever budget allocation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, but any modernisation plan should have safety at its core. A country that runs the world’s fourth largest rail network and is gunning to put bullet trains on tracks cannot afford to neglect this. Image makeover must never get precedence over basic passenger safety.

