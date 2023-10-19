Link Vizhinjam port to transport grid soon

When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged the Chinese ship Zhen Hua 15 into the Vizhinjam port on Sunday, it was the realisation of a three decade long development dream of the state. The event also marked a major milestone in development of the country’s ports—the `7,600-crore International Transhipment Deep-water Multipurpose Seaport is India’s first container transhipment port.

Developed as a public-private partnership by the Kerala government and Adani Ports, it is expected to help India grab a bigger share of the seaborne trade market.

The biggest advantage of Vizhinjam is its strategic location. It is barely 10 nautical miles from the international shipping route that accounts for 30 percent of global cargo traffic. This and the benefit of having a natural channel up to 24 metres deep make Vizhinjam an ideal hub.

Until now, big container ships have been skipping India because its harbours were not deep enough to handle such vessels; they preferred docking at alternative ports such as Colombo, Dubai and Singapore. According to experts, these two unique aspects of Vizhinjam—the proximity and the depth—will enable it to substantially boost the country’s blue economy.

The berthing of the first vessel marked the culmination of an idea seeded in the 1990s. Successive LDF and UDF governments since then have played significant roles in making the project a reality. The port certainly has the potential to open up a number of direct and indirect business and job opportunities across sectors such as warehousing, cargo handling, tourism and hospitality.

But amid the hype, it must not be forgotten that the arrival of the first ship was just a beginning. The next crucial step is to ensure enough logistics support to connect the port to the rest of the country. It is imperative to have a network of rail and road links without any procedural delay if all these aspirations are to become a reality.

Equally important is the need to address the concerns of the local fishermen, whose lives and livelihood have been upended. It is the government’s responsibility to help them. No development is complete if it fails to make the local population a part of it.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

When Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged the Chinese ship Zhen Hua 15 into the Vizhinjam port on Sunday, it was the realisation of a three decade long development dream of the state. The event also marked a major milestone in development of the country’s ports—the `7,600-crore International Transhipment Deep-water Multipurpose Seaport is India’s first container transhipment port. Developed as a public-private partnership by the Kerala government and Adani Ports, it is expected to help India grab a bigger share of the seaborne trade market. The biggest advantage of Vizhinjam is its strategic location. It is barely 10 nautical miles from the international shipping route that accounts for 30 percent of global cargo traffic. This and the benefit of having a natural channel up to 24 metres deep make Vizhinjam an ideal hub.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Until now, big container ships have been skipping India because its harbours were not deep enough to handle such vessels; they preferred docking at alternative ports such as Colombo, Dubai and Singapore. According to experts, these two unique aspects of Vizhinjam—the proximity and the depth—will enable it to substantially boost the country’s blue economy. The berthing of the first vessel marked the culmination of an idea seeded in the 1990s. Successive LDF and UDF governments since then have played significant roles in making the project a reality. The port certainly has the potential to open up a number of direct and indirect business and job opportunities across sectors such as warehousing, cargo handling, tourism and hospitality. But amid the hype, it must not be forgotten that the arrival of the first ship was just a beginning. The next crucial step is to ensure enough logistics support to connect the port to the rest of the country. It is imperative to have a network of rail and road links without any procedural delay if all these aspirations are to become a reality. Equally important is the need to address the concerns of the local fishermen, whose lives and livelihood have been upended. It is the government’s responsibility to help them. No development is complete if it fails to make the local population a part of it. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp