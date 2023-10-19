Ruling deprives queer couples the benefits others can avail

The Supreme Court’s verdict against pleas for marriage equality is a devastating blow not just to members of the LGBTQIA+ community but to all persons invested in the values of personal freedom and liberty. The five-judge bench unanimously agreed that there is no fundamental right to marriage.

While two judges contended that reading gender neutral language into the Special Marriage Act (SMA) would amount to legislating, the three-judge majority was of the opinion that marriage equality could only be provided by statute. On the right to adoption, the Chief Justice alone ruled in favour of queer couples while the majority strongly disagreed.

The main plea of the petitioners was simple: the SMA, which does not draw from culture or custom, implicitly excludes members of the queer community by stipulating that only man and woman can be married under it. They argued that this was discrimination based on an inherent characteristic and could be remedied by reading gender-neutral language into the law.

However, the court, while expending pages of text acknowledging the discrimination faced by the community, baulked at the notion of providing the remedy sought, leaving the matter to parliament to legislate. Given the court’s judgments on privacy, Section 377 and in the NALSA case, marriage equality appeared to be a natural progression.

Yet the majority saw no contradiction in admitting the law allows queer couples the right to choose their own partners and form unions while claiming that this freedom did not extend to the institution of marriage through which the state makes available a variety of benefits; these benefits would be lost to queer couples merely due to their sexual or gender identity.

The court has left the matter to parliament yet given the ruling the tenor of the Union government’s arguments, leaving little hope for the community. Worse, in accepting the government’s proposal of forming a panel to look into the matter, the court did not even see it fit to impose a timeline for the committee’s formation and findings.

Love is love, apparently, but not when it comes to the basics: insurance, the right to make medical decisions for a loved one, or the ability to start a family. One cannot fault members of the community if they read the verdict as one recognising them equal to heterosexual couples, but implying they are still not equal enough to access the status and benefits bestowed on heterosexual couples by society and the state.

