Fringe parties thicken Telangana poll plot

All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi has predicted a Congress tsunami in the Telangana assembly elections. Well, the euphoria surrounding his meetings may have prompted him to hazard a guess. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is also boasting of an impending hat-trick while the BJP is pinning its hopes on big guns like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to catapult it to the position of a king-maker, if not the king. However, there is an X-factor at play here: fringe parties.

In the 2018 elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) garnered 3.51 percent of the votes while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 2.06 percent. This time, there are new entrants such as Jana Sena and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP). YS Sharmila’s YSRTP and former IPS officer Praveen Kumar’s BSP could be the dark horses in this election. Sharmila had negotiated a merger with the Congress but the talks failed and she is now keen on contesting in all 119 constituencies. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that she could dampen Congress prospects in Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, and Khammam districts. The BSP has also been working at the grassroots for some time and it may wean away Dalit votes from BRS and the Congress in some pockets. On the other hand, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen isn’t really a fringe party but is usually confined to seven or eight seats. It is supportive of the BRS and is in a friendly contest with it to evidently cut into Congress votes to help its ally.

The TDP still has support, particularly among the so-called settlers from Andhra who can influence results in at least 20 segments. They had shifted to the BRS post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh as the TDP lost its leaders. Now, given the belief among many that the BJP is behind the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and suspicion that the BRS, too, could be helping Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they might support the Congress. But the TDP has announced it will contest in about 80 constituencies and some Seemandhra voters might want to show solidarity with it. In such a case, their anger could dent the prospects of the BRS and the BJP. Jana Sena, an ally of the BJP in Andhra, also wants to contest in 30 constituencies. BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy went into a huddle with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. What transpired isn’t clear but it is likely the BJP will want Jana Sena to sit out. In fact, during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, Jana Sena had withdrawn at the BJP’s behest. Ultimately, fringe parties could determine the outcome if the election goes down to the wire.

