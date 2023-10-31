Welfare dissemination drive is a counter to politics of guarantees

On the face of it, a new central initiative to get all eligible beneficiaries enrolled into its welfare schemes appears unexceptional. Saturation coverage of pro-poor schemes is a natural expectation in a welfare state. Vehicles with specially fitted communication systems explaining the benefits of the schemes in the local lingo will crisscross India after Diwali, covering all the 2.7 lakh gram panchayats in the process. At a time of high inflation and global headwinds, it can be expected to help address rural distress among the poorest of the poor. But scratch the surface a bit and you sense the political undertones in its crafting. Timed just right, it is expected to act as a force multiplier for the ruling BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Called the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the initiative will cover only those central government schemes that were designed after the Modi government came to power in 2014. It is a narrow range of operation that can only mean its objective is to refresh voters’ memories about the government’s outreach before the dance of democracy begins in a few months. Central government officers of the levels of joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries will be designated as special officers to design, drive and deliver the initiative at the grassroots level. No wonder, it drew howls of protest from the opposition as it read into it a not-so-subtle attempt to politicise the bureaucracy. The Election Commission of India agreed with the opposition that the yatra would violate the model code of conduct in place in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, and shooed it off from them.

Set to be launched on November 15, the yatra is expected to be wrapped up by January 25. While reaching out to the downtrodden is welcome, the yatra in its present form cannot shake off allegations of partisanship. Besides, how it covers opposition-ruled states would be interesting to watch. There have been allegations of an uneven spread of central schemes in some of those states. The yatra comes at a time when the BJP is looking for ways to neutralise the politics of guarantees by the opposition in poll-bound states. Those goodies are getting bigger and bigger. In 2019, schemes such as free housing and LPG cylinders had good voter recall across the country, hence the urgency in pushing them before the IOUs are encashed.

