Simultaneous poll panel and the politics of surprises

Even before the country could fully process the composition of the eight-member committee on simultaneous polls, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to be on the panel, charging it was a total eyewash. The other two politicians with seats at the high table are Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who broke away from the Congress to form his own regional party in J&K. Both Azad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share great vibes.

The lone Constitutional lawyer on the panel is senior advocate Harish Salve. Former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, retired Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha Dr Subhash C Kashyap and former Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari, too, are part of the committee that has former President Ram Nath Kovind at the helm. While the members of the committee are rich in administrative and legal acumen, the composition suggests they are broadly in sync with the Centre’s views on the concept of ‘one nation, one poll’. Divergence, if any, could be on the best package of proposals, not on the wisdom of going for it in the first place.

Simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies with a common voter list is a concept Modi has been advocating ever since he became PM in 2014. It was mentioned in the BJP’s manifesto, too, for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the announcement of the committee came suddenly out of nowhere just like the one on a five-day special session of Parliament without any clarity on its agenda. It led to all kinds of speculation—from early elections to passing the women’s reservation bill to headline management away from the Opposition bloc’s arclights.

Equally stunning for the civil society were three draft bills to replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act, which were introduced less than a month ago on the last day of the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha. Surprises hold strategic value but they rarely help in building legislative consensus across the aisle, particularly with the general elections eight months away, if they are not advanced.

A lot of spadework has already been done on the matter previously, including by the 21st Law Commission. So, the committee could build on them and wrap up its recommendations quite quickly. How early though is anybody’s guess.

Even before the country could fully process the composition of the eight-member committee on simultaneous polls, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to be on the panel, charging it was a total eyewash. The other two politicians with seats at the high table are Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who broke away from the Congress to form his own regional party in J&K. Both Azad and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share great vibes. The lone Constitutional lawyer on the panel is senior advocate Harish Salve. Former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, retired Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha Dr Subhash C Kashyap and former Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari, too, are part of the committee that has former President Ram Nath Kovind at the helm. While the members of the committee are rich in administrative and legal acumen, the composition suggests they are broadly in sync with the Centre’s views on the concept of ‘one nation, one poll’. Divergence, if any, could be on the best package of proposals, not on the wisdom of going for it in the first place. Simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies with a common voter list is a concept Modi has been advocating ever since he became PM in 2014. It was mentioned in the BJP’s manifesto, too, for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the announcement of the committee came suddenly out of nowhere just like the one on a five-day special session of Parliament without any clarity on its agenda. It led to all kinds of speculation—from early elections to passing the women’s reservation bill to headline management away from the Opposition bloc’s arclights.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Equally stunning for the civil society were three draft bills to replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act, which were introduced less than a month ago on the last day of the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha. Surprises hold strategic value but they rarely help in building legislative consensus across the aisle, particularly with the general elections eight months away, if they are not advanced. A lot of spadework has already been done on the matter previously, including by the 21st Law Commission. So, the committee could build on them and wrap up its recommendations quite quickly. How early though is anybody’s guess.