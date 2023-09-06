Social strife a risk to business, nation’s growth

There has been some controversy around the recent mixed ratings for India by Moody’s Investor Services. Moody’s has kept a ‘stable’ outlook for the economy, affirming a BAA3 rating. It considers that India’s economy will continue to grow rapidly by international standards, though the potential growth has come down in the past seven to 10 years. High GDP growth will contribute to rising income levels and overall economic resilience. This will support gradual fiscal consolidation and government debt stabilisation, albeit at high levels, said Moody’s.

However, the ratings agency warned that “the curtailment of civil society and political dissent, compounded by rising sectarian tensions, support a weaker assessment of political risk and the quality of institutions”. It also flagged poverty, income inequality, lack of access to education, and tension on the borders as “social and political risks”.

The government has been critical of global rating agencies. It feels they underplay India’s improvement in macroeconomic parameters. The government had pitched strongly with Moody’s representatives in June for a sovereign rating upgrade, but it got a BAA3, the lowest investment grade rating.

After the latest rating exercise, a government spokesman pointed to the contradictory positions and the failure to define what Moody’s meant by “high level of debt” since most of the sovereign borrowings are domestic. Former chief economic advisor to the government, Arvind Subramanian, too, has said rating agencies often followed dual standards when analysing India and China.

Though there is some truth in the criticism that rating agencies are biased against poorer economies and often do not recognise the strides in growth made by countries like India, we will do well to seriously examine the “social” risk factors pointed out by Moody’s. For instance, the rating agency stated that the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, where more than 200 people have died, contributes to “social” risk.

The state has been without internet for over three months, seriously affecting businesses. War and social strife are antipathic to economic growth, and businesses require a stable social environment to prosper. In this context, the growing communal and caste divide contributes to worsening “social” risk. While Moody’s may not be the last word on how India is faring economically, international investors rely on these ratings when deciding where to move their money.

