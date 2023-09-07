Govt, private transport must learn to co-exist

In a notification issued in April, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways relaxed National Permit Rules and granted All India Tourist Permit (AITP) to private contract carriages. Vehicle owners can register buses in the state of their choice but can operate anywhere in the country. Some provisions also allow private vehicles with AITP to operate like state carriages. Private operators welcomed the move,

and several vehicles with AITP are already operating services in Kerala.

However, the state government is up in arms against the new notification as the entry of private players will not only lead to a huge revenue loss for the state-run KSRTC but also affect tax collection. The government says the notification contradicts the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and has no legal standing. The government insists that the private players are misusing the notification as the national permits issued to private buses are only for conducting tourist services, not regular services. It has decided to explore legal recourse to rectify the same. The government has also decided to seize contract carriage buses operating as state carriages after getting the AITP.

The private players insist the notification is a game-changer, allowing private buses to operate even on national highways without obtaining route permits from the respective state motor vehicle departments. The Contract Carriage Operators Association has come out against the state government’s position, increasing friction and affecting many travel plans.

Legal aspects apart, the main fear of those who support state carriers seems to be that private operators may woo passengers by offering better facilities and more punctual services. They also fear that private carriers may encroach into the nationalised routes, where the KSRTC currently enjoys a monopoly. But from the point of view of a common person, the entry of private players will only come as a boon as competition would naturally ensure better services. Rather than trying to stop the entry of private players, the state government should equip its carriers to face competition. The presence of both state and private vehicles will offer more choices to the people. Keeping this in mind, the state government must create a system where state and private carriers co-exist. There is enough space for both.

In a notification issued in April, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways relaxed National Permit Rules and granted All India Tourist Permit (AITP) to private contract carriages. Vehicle owners can register buses in the state of their choice but can operate anywhere in the country. Some provisions also allow private vehicles with AITP to operate like state carriages. Private operators welcomed the move, and several vehicles with AITP are already operating services in Kerala. However, the state government is up in arms against the new notification as the entry of private players will not only lead to a huge revenue loss for the state-run KSRTC but also affect tax collection. The government says the notification contradicts the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and has no legal standing. The government insists that the private players are misusing the notification as the national permits issued to private buses are only for conducting tourist services, not regular services. It has decided to explore legal recourse to rectify the same. The government has also decided to seize contract carriage buses operating as state carriages after getting the AITP. The private players insist the notification is a game-changer, allowing private buses to operate even on national highways without obtaining route permits from the respective state motor vehicle departments. The Contract Carriage Operators Association has come out against the state government’s position, increasing friction and affecting many travel plans.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Legal aspects apart, the main fear of those who support state carriers seems to be that private operators may woo passengers by offering better facilities and more punctual services. They also fear that private carriers may encroach into the nationalised routes, where the KSRTC currently enjoys a monopoly. But from the point of view of a common person, the entry of private players will only come as a boon as competition would naturally ensure better services. Rather than trying to stop the entry of private players, the state government should equip its carriers to face competition. The presence of both state and private vehicles will offer more choices to the people. Keeping this in mind, the state government must create a system where state and private carriers co-exist. There is enough space for both.