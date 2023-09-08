Curious timing of I-T notice to TDP's Chandrababu Naidu

It would be an understatement to describe the show-cause notice issued to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu by the income tax department as unexpected. It is a bolt from the blue for the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, coming as it does at a time when the party is pushing for an alliance with the BJP for the Assembly elections due next year. The tie-up is critical since, with the BJP, comes actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena too. Furthermore, the TDP has never won an election under Naidu without an alliance partner. In short, any hiccup in the way of an electoral understanding could throw the TDP on the back foot.

In this context, the notice raises several questions. For the uninitiated, it pertains to tax proceedings against Naidu for an “undisclosed income” of Rs 118 crore allegedly received as kickbacks from bogus sub-contracts issued to some infrastructure companies when he was in power between 2014 and 2019. The I-T department claims to have evidence and has brushed aside Naidu’s objections. The amount in question isn’t staggering enough, used as we are to think in terms of thousands of crores in various scams. And Naidu could challenge the notice as per the procedure. It will take an interesting turn if investigating agencies get into the picture.

The ruling YSRC is leaving no stone unturned to corner the TDP, which has maintained a deafening silence on the issue. The Jagan government also seems to have decided to let the state CID probe and urged the Enforcement Directorate to look into the matter. Politically, this is quite damaging for the TDP, but if it is any consolation, neither the BJP nor the Jana Sena has commented on the notice. TDP sympathisers within the BJP believe this could be more procedural than anything and appear confident of an electoral deal months ahead of the election. One must, however, remember that the state BJP is divided between Naidu sympathisers and true blue saffron leaders. The latter believe the notice could not have been slapped on Naidu without the approval of Central leaders.

A defensive Naidu blamed the YSRC, claiming he could even be jailed soon and vowed to continue to fight to dethrone Jagan. But it will take more than rhetoric to explain away the alleged undisclosed income. He needs to emerge from this with his credibility intact while cosying up to the BJP. That requires some skill.

It would be an understatement to describe the show-cause notice issued to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu by the income tax department as unexpected. It is a bolt from the blue for the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, coming as it does at a time when the party is pushing for an alliance with the BJP for the Assembly elections due next year. The tie-up is critical since, with the BJP, comes actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena too. Furthermore, the TDP has never won an election under Naidu without an alliance partner. In short, any hiccup in the way of an electoral understanding could throw the TDP on the back foot. In this context, the notice raises several questions. For the uninitiated, it pertains to tax proceedings against Naidu for an “undisclosed income” of Rs 118 crore allegedly received as kickbacks from bogus sub-contracts issued to some infrastructure companies when he was in power between 2014 and 2019. The I-T department claims to have evidence and has brushed aside Naidu’s objections. The amount in question isn’t staggering enough, used as we are to think in terms of thousands of crores in various scams. And Naidu could challenge the notice as per the procedure. It will take an interesting turn if investigating agencies get into the picture. The ruling YSRC is leaving no stone unturned to corner the TDP, which has maintained a deafening silence on the issue. The Jagan government also seems to have decided to let the state CID probe and urged the Enforcement Directorate to look into the matter. Politically, this is quite damaging for the TDP, but if it is any consolation, neither the BJP nor the Jana Sena has commented on the notice. TDP sympathisers within the BJP believe this could be more procedural than anything and appear confident of an electoral deal months ahead of the election. One must, however, remember that the state BJP is divided between Naidu sympathisers and true blue saffron leaders. The latter believe the notice could not have been slapped on Naidu without the approval of Central leaders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A defensive Naidu blamed the YSRC, claiming he could even be jailed soon and vowed to continue to fight to dethrone Jagan. But it will take more than rhetoric to explain away the alleged undisclosed income. He needs to emerge from this with his credibility intact while cosying up to the BJP. That requires some skill.