Teachers must mentor, not divide students

A series of disturbing incidents involving teachers targeting students of a certain community on school campuses deserves introspection. The Uttar Pradesh episode of students slapping a classmate for failing to learn his tables, egged on by communal comments from the headmistress, provoked outrage. A Delhi government schoolteacher questioned a few students why their families had not moved to Pakistan during the Partition. In Karnataka, a teacher asked two students to “go to Pakistan”, a rant common among fundamentalists. Earlier in the year, a video of a government school student in the state being beaten with a cable went viral. Last year, a plucky student of the Manipal Institute of Technology complained against a professor for calling him a terrorist because of his faith; the professor was forced to apologise to the teenager and barred from the institution. In almost all the cases, phone videos have exposed the teachers’ underlying prejudices.

Their actions violate the Right to Education Act, which prohibits ‘physical punishment’ and ‘mental harassment’ under Section 17(1) and makes it a punishable offence. The guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights define ‘physical punishment’ as any action that causes pain, hurt or injury and discomfort to a child. ‘Mental harassment’ is defined as any non-physical treatment that is detrimental to the academic and psychological well-being of a child, including sarcasm, calling names, scolding using humiliating adjectives, intimidation, using derogatory remarks, ridiculing, shaming or belittling a child. All the teachers were clearly culpable. Though action was taken against them in all the cases, such incidents are enough for the nation to hang its head in shame. Their actions are a sad reflection of the atmosphere of communal strife in the nation.

The teacher or guru has always been a revered figure and the guru-shishya parampara is a cherished Indian tradition. Such a departure in conduct on the part of the guru must be condemned, because such teachers impose their biases on young minds and bring toxic personal attitudes and discrimination into classrooms. The teaching profession is considered a noble one, and a teacher’s role is that of a mentor who moulds young minds and imparts holistic education and life skills. Educational institutions must screen educators before recruiting them, and ensure that they are not political activists who bring conflict to campuses.

