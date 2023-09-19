Resolve teacher strike in Odisha schools at once

Elementary education has taken a hit across Odisha as more than 1.3 lakh school teachers are striking for the last 10 days. The teachers are demanding abolition of the contract system, a pay rise, and restoration of the old pension scheme. The government’s attempts to force them back to work have failed. This has affected not just studies, but also the midday meal that is an essential support for lakhs of families. The state has tried a temporary solution by deploying secondary school teachers. Anganwadi workers have been mobilised to keep the meal programme running, but with limited success. Government data says there are more than 45,900 primary and upper primary schools in Odisha. They employ more than 1.59 lakh teachers, against a sanctioned strength of 1.35 lakh, to teach 34 lakh students from classes one to eight.

Much of the teachers’ demands were raised long back. According to them, their salaries do not compare well with those in other states. While primary school teachers in other states receive around Rs 135,400 on the basis of Rs 4,200 grade pay, in Odisha it is around Rs 23,600 with the grade pay stuck at Rs 2,300. Besides, the new pension scheme rolled out in 2005 only fetches them a paltry post-retirement sum. The norms in contract appointments in the initial years of service are being strenuously opposed, too. Last November, a large number of teachers had converged on Bhubaneswar. They had called off the stir after four days of agitation and the government’s assurances. But they returned on September 8, with the federation of Teachers’ unions accusing the government of going back on its words.

With elections coming up, the teachers’ union sensed that the government would not be able to stall for long. An inter-ministerial team met the teachers on Monday to end the stalemate. What needs to be recognised is that a primary school teacher’s work goes well beyond classroom instructions. They are engaged in a dozen activities that include implementation of nutrition schemes, Census operations, and health and welfare programmes. In poorly staffed schools, they also bear the onerous task of keeping a watch on basic administration. The Odisha government must not only resolve the crisis with urgency and restore normalcy, but also address the long-term concerns of the teachers. Elementary education lays the foundation for an informed citizenry. It should not be neglected at any cost.

