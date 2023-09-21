CPM’s absence from INDIA bloc would be a historic blunder

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is known for committing ‘historic blunders’. A Marxist could have become the country’s prime minister in 1996 had the dogmatic party leaders not stopped Jyoti Basu on ideological grounds. Barely twelve years later, the CPM made another blunder by withdrawing support to the UPA government when Manmohan Singh went ahead with the Indo-US nuclear deal. The party had played a crucial role in shaping UPA 1.0’s most-touted welfare scheme—the jobs guarantee law—and was a powerful political force with its highest-ever Lok Sabha tally of forty-three.

But after it withdrew support to the UPA, the CPM slowly started disappearing from the national scene. With the new Opposition alliance INDIA coming together and CPM boss Sitaram Yechury acting as a glue among various parties, the CPM was gradually coming back into the limelight. But then the party’s powerful politburo put out one of the most confusing political statements of recent times—that it would be “a member and part of INDIA, but not a partner”.

The Opposition’s efforts to take on the BJP suffered a setback, at least in public perception. CPM leaders, however, argue that their decision is in line with the stance they had taken at the Kannur party congress in April 2022—that there should not be any pre-poll alliance. Nonetheless, the statement has sparked discontent, even in the ranks of its closest ally, the CPI. CPM leaders are also having a hard time explaining the ambiguous position to their own cadre.

The CPM is numerically weak and has only three members in the current Lok Sabha. What makes it relevant is the credibility it brings to the table—something most other INDIA bloc partners cannot lay claim to. The Congress acknowledges this aspect quite openly; its organisational secretary K C Venugopal dismissed reports of discord the very day the politburo announced its decision. One can understand that the electoral compulsions of its units in West Bengal and Kerala have forced the CPM to take this position. But it’s time to decide who its main opponent is at the moment. It will be political suicide for the CPM if it stays away from any opposition platform in the name of ideological correctness. The party is not healthy enough to survive yet another political blunder.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is known for committing ‘historic blunders’. A Marxist could have become the country’s prime minister in 1996 had the dogmatic party leaders not stopped Jyoti Basu on ideological grounds. Barely twelve years later, the CPM made another blunder by withdrawing support to the UPA government when Manmohan Singh went ahead with the Indo-US nuclear deal. The party had played a crucial role in shaping UPA 1.0’s most-touted welfare scheme—the jobs guarantee law—and was a powerful political force with its highest-ever Lok Sabha tally of forty-three. But after it withdrew support to the UPA, the CPM slowly started disappearing from the national scene. With the new Opposition alliance INDIA coming together and CPM boss Sitaram Yechury acting as a glue among various parties, the CPM was gradually coming back into the limelight. But then the party’s powerful politburo put out one of the most confusing political statements of recent times—that it would be “a member and part of INDIA, but not a partner”. The Opposition’s efforts to take on the BJP suffered a setback, at least in public perception. CPM leaders, however, argue that their decision is in line with the stance they had taken at the Kannur party congress in April 2022—that there should not be any pre-poll alliance. Nonetheless, the statement has sparked discontent, even in the ranks of its closest ally, the CPI. CPM leaders are also having a hard time explaining the ambiguous position to their own cadre.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CPM is numerically weak and has only three members in the current Lok Sabha. What makes it relevant is the credibility it brings to the table—something most other INDIA bloc partners cannot lay claim to. The Congress acknowledges this aspect quite openly; its organisational secretary K C Venugopal dismissed reports of discord the very day the politburo announced its decision. One can understand that the electoral compulsions of its units in West Bengal and Kerala have forced the CPM to take this position. But it’s time to decide who its main opponent is at the moment. It will be political suicide for the CPM if it stays away from any opposition platform in the name of ideological correctness. The party is not healthy enough to survive yet another political blunder.