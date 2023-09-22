 Jagan gives poll twist with shift to Vizag

Almost four years after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled his plan to have three capitals for Andhra Pradesh—for the executive in Visakhapatnam, the judiciary in Kurnool, and the legislature in Amaravati—the state government is finally making the move. This is despite the fact that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the fate of Amaravati, the current capital of the state. After several turns since 2019, the issue is down to key constitutional questions such as the state legislature’s competence to decide on the capital, the doctrine of separation of powers, and the extent of the commitment given to farmers who had surrendered land for building Amaravati.

The government has pleaded for an urgent hearing against the state high court’s order on Amaravati, but the Supreme Court has made it clear that it can do so only in December. Given this, the question is why has the chief minister made up his mind to work from Visakhapatnam from this Dasara? Amaravati remains the capital but the chief minister would be operating from the Steel City. There is clearly no hurdle, legal or otherwise, for this. Logically, with the head of the executive opening a camp office in Vizag, the city would unofficially be the executive capital. It would serve two purposes. First, people will get to see the enhanced importance the chief minister attached to the port city. Second, the shift will help the ruling YSRC make decentralisation of administration and development a key electoral slogan. After all, elections are just about eight months away.

Coming as this does after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in a bribery case, the opposition is in no position to effectively counter Jagan’s decentralisation mantra. What this means is that Jagan has opened a second front against the opposition. Any misstep by the TDP could cost it dearly in the less developed Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions. If one looks beyond politics, Vizag, which is already a vibrant city, has been selected by the Niti Aayog to be a growth hub. It makes sense to build on its strengths to make it a viable economic and administrative centre, as developing Amaravati would take a long time even if all the resources of the cash-strapped state are pumped into it. Irrespective of the final court verdict, the state stands to benefit by having the CM in Vizag.

Almost four years after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled his plan to have three capitals for Andhra Pradesh—for the executive in Visakhapatnam, the judiciary in Kurnool, and the legislature in Amaravati—the state government is finally making the move. This is despite the fact that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the fate of Amaravati, the current capital of the state. After several turns since 2019, the issue is down to key constitutional questions such as the state legislature’s competence to decide on the capital, the doctrine of separation of powers, and the extent of the commitment given to farmers who had surrendered land for building Amaravati. The government has pleaded for an urgent hearing against the state high court’s order on Amaravati, but the Supreme Court has made it clear that it can do so only in December. Given this, the question is why has the chief minister made up his mind to work from Visakhapatnam from this Dasara? Amaravati remains the capital but the chief minister would be operating from the Steel City. There is clearly no hurdle, legal or otherwise, for this. Logically, with the head of the executive opening a camp office in Vizag, the city would unofficially be the executive capital. It would serve two purposes. First, people will get to see the enhanced importance the chief minister attached to the port city. Second, the shift will help the ruling YSRC make decentralisation of administration and development a key electoral slogan. After all, elections are just about eight months away. Coming as this does after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in a bribery case, the opposition is in no position to effectively counter Jagan’s decentralisation mantra. What this means is that Jagan has opened a second front against the opposition. Any misstep by the TDP could cost it dearly in the less developed Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions. If one looks beyond politics, Vizag, which is already a vibrant city, has been selected by the Niti Aayog to be a growth hub. It makes sense to build on its strengths to make it a viable economic and administrative centre, as developing Amaravati would take a long time even if all the resources of the cash-strapped state are pumped into it. Irrespective of the final court verdict, the state stands to benefit by having the CM in Vizag.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });