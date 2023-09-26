Volleyball success despite system failure

#IsBaar100KePaar (Beyond hundred this year). That is how the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 are being projected in India. Even before the Games, broadcasters aired a promo with a cast that included sportspersons, media experts, and, of course, the sports minister. India had brought back a haul of seventy from Jakarta 2018. Two days into the current Games, with India having won eleven medals by the end of Monday, the hundred seems within reach. The shooters and the rowers started the party, but we have to doff our hats at the volleyball team. Their performance shows that talent is not what India lacks. India, ranked 73rd in the world, beat much higher-ranked teams—South Korea, the 2018 Games silver medallist, and Chinese Taipei, who won the 2018 bronze—to advance to the quarterfinals. They eventually lost to world number five Japan and will play Pakistan for the fifth place.

All this despite several issues plaguing the sport before the Indian Olympic Association formed an ad hoc committee this June. They were supported by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the Sports Authority of India. The Indian Federation was troubled by the usual mix of infighting, drama and intrigue. If the Games were held last year, there was a chance that the team would not have featured. The federation’s bitter court battle with the Prime Volleyball League, which has helped players continue their craft with some monetary benefit, complicated matters. The federation barred players from the league from representing India and held tournaments, which were the gateway to the Indian team, at the same time as

the league last year. After the intervention, most players and coaches who are in Hangzhou are part of the league. Now, hopefully, Indian volleyball will be able to climb back to the heights of the 1980s, when we won medals at the Asiad.

The rowing team finished with five medals, which is better than in 2018 and 2014. With seasoned administrators headed by Rajlaxmi Singh Deo at the helm, the rowing federation has had a proper long-term development programme and a bunch of 21 rowers won five medals this time. India had won five medals at the 2010 Games too, though that tally included one gold. These contrasting tales are proof that, with the right organisational support and facilities, there is no sport in which Indians cannot shine. We hope the lessons are being learned.

