Growth rate revision comes with rain rider

The RBI has kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent for the eighth consecutive time. In a 4-2 vote, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation progressively aligned with the target. There are clear signs of a divided MPC, with two members voting for a softening of stance as well as policy direction, as against only one dissenting member in past policy reviews.

The MPC’s cautious view to maintain status quo also comes when advanced nations’ central banks, including the European Central Bank, have begun rate cuts. But putting speculation to rest, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has emphatically reiterated that India’s monetary policy will be solely driven by domestic growth-inflation dynamics and not by the policies of advanced economies.

Citing resilience in domestic economic activity, the RBI revised its 2024-25 GDP forecast upwards by 0.20 percentage points to 7.2 percent, while the retail inflation estimate was kept unchanged at 4.5 percent. If the RBI’s growth projections materalise, it will be the fourth successive year of 7-plus percent growth. According to Das, multiple indicators such as core industries’ growth, services sector buoyancy, and manufacturing are exhibiting strength, while revival in rural demand is showing promise.