BJP Christian connect affects Kerala balance

Kerala witnessed a grand Narendra Modi show the other day when the prime minister addressed over 2 lakh women in Thrissur, the state's cultural capital. The meet—organised by the state BJP unit as a "grand reception for the PM after the passage of the women's reservation bill"—was attended by women from all walks—from anganwadi workers and teachers to nurses and celebrities. The atmosphere was charged with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat mata ki jai", both alien to Kerala's political framework. The PM, as expected, used the opportunity to drive the point that both the LDF and the UDF are failures as far as state's interests are concerned and that BJP should be given a chance. The function ticked all the boxes except the achievement list rolled out by the PM aimed at women. The claims of drinking water connections, toilet construction and Suvidha sanitary napkin projects will not make much impact in Kerala, which has achieved all these and more years ahead. But the greatest takeaway from his 40-minute speech was his special assurance to the Christian community. While underlining BJP's commitment to their welfare, PM Modi gave the example of his party's victories in the Northeast as proof. "Very old, very close and very warm"—this was how Modi had described his relations with the Christian community during an interaction with its leaders at his residence last week; it was no coincidence that the dignitaries were mostly from Kerala. The BJP, which has not been able to open its state account except for a lone assembly seat in 2016, knows too well that the Christian community could be a gateway to break that jinx. The community—which accounts for 18 percent of the state's population and is powerful politically and financially beyond its numbers—has been a strong vote bank for the Congress. With the Congress's powers waning in the state, a section of the community had shifted to the Left; but that relationship is fraught with inherent contradictions. The BJP senses an opportunity here. After the recent assembly results, the Christian community's mood is quite favourable to the BJP. But to translate that into votes, the party will have to have a credible state leadership. If that and a few strong candidates are put in place, the BJP will certainly have an unprecedented opportunity in the state in the near future.