Rein in loose-tongued Kerala minister

Kerala’s culture minister Saji Cherian landed himself in the eye of a storm recently when he made derogatory remarks against church leaders from the state for attending the Prime Minister’s Christmas luncheon in Delhi. He said certain bishops get “goosebumps” when they get an invitation from the BJP and those who attended the event conveniently forgot about the Manipur violence when “served with cake and wine”.

While his contention that the priests could have raised the Manipur issue with the PM is somewhat valid, his language was certainly insulting in nature. The comments drew an immediate reaction from the church, with the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council warning of non-cooperation with the state government. With his party, the CPM, too distancing itself from Cherian’s comments, the minister had no option but to swallow his own words. He said he was withdrawing three words – cake, wine, and goosebumps – from his remarks.

But, by then, it was probably too late. At a time when the BJP is cosying up to the Christian community in Kerala in a desperate attempt to achieve an electoral breakthrough, Cherian’s reckless comments surely have the potential to cause considerable damage to his party. In fact, it’s not the first time that Cherian has embarrassed the CPM and the government through loose talk. And, once he paid the price too.

In July 2022, he drew flak for saying the Indian Constitution was written to rob people, and that it condones exploitation and helps plunder people. He was forced to step down after a case was registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, of 1971. He returned to the cabinet six months later after a police probe exonerated him. Later in August 2023, he courted controversy for saying he was surprised to learn during a visit to Saudi Arabia that there was no prayer call from mosques and that it is considered a public nuisance there if the call is heard outside. He had to correct himself saying he was only underlining the religious harmony in Saudi Arabia.

Politicians must watch the words coming out of their mouth, because the world is watching. Any inappropriate word or a misdirected phrase can have serious political implications. If the minister can’t control his words, at least he should know when to shut his mouth. The CPM and the ruling front should rein in Saji Cherian and cannot afford to let him be a constant source of embarrassment.

