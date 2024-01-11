The disabled & their kin need extra care

That Kerala witnessed 16 murders of disabled persons in the last two years has shaken the collective psyche. It was known that all was not well with the care of disabled people in the state, with reports of abuse and deprivation coming from here and there. But when Save Lives, an Alappuzha-based association of parents of intellectually disabled people, came up with the figure of 16 deaths, it shocked the state. Some members of the NGO say that parents and close relatives who are apparently worried about the future care of disabled persons, especially about leaving them unattended after their own demise, often feel forced to take such extreme steps.

In a society where there is not enough support for families with disabled members, all these are bound to happen. This situation need not be specific to Kerala alone. The trauma that parents of disabled children, especially mentally disabled ones, go through everywhere is beyond words. There are not enough care homes or welfare initiatives for persons with disabilities. Nor are there any proper rehabilitation centres. In many cases, parents are forced to leave their jobs to take care of the disabled child; this makes the parents more vulnerable to taking extreme steps. The pension received for disabled persons is a pittance and not sufficient even to meet the cost of treatment.

The 2011 Census says 2.21 per cent of the country’s population are disabled. Between 2001 and 2011, there was an increase in the number and share of male and female disabled persons in both rural and urban areas. Going by this trend, their numbers are likely to increase in the coming census too.

Persons with disability are a deprived social group that requires targeted policy attention. They are also an integral part of our society and must not be kept out of mainstream development processes. Equally important is creating awareness to do away with the stigma and misconceptions associated with persons with disability, especially those with mental disability and autism. The families of disabled persons must be given special consideration on all possible fronts because the agony of their day-to-day struggles is unimaginable. Holding the hands of those who need support is not just a humanitarian act, but a collective responsibility.

