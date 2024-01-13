MT’s speech a call for introspection

MT Vasudevan Nair rarely speaks out. But when he does, he does not mince words. A literary event in Kozhikode on Thursday was one of those occasions. Carefully reading out a written speech, in a departure from his usual practice of extempore, the Jnanpith-winning writer hit out at the culture of leadership worship and the tendency towards authoritarianism in the socio-political sphere. That he spoke about the dangers of political tyranny while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was seated on the dais makes his words even more significant. And that he chose to juxtapose the leadership qualities of Kerala’s first chief minister and Communist icon EMS Namboodiripad with today’s leadership leaves no doubt as to what or who he was alluding to. He said EMS was not seen in any “ritualistic leadership adorations” because he tried to demolish the notion that some people were destined to be leaders and the rest were meant to be followers forever.

Some recent events make MT’s words more contextual. While arrogance is a character that has long been attributed to Pinarayi Vijayan and his style of functioning has often been described as autocratic, of late he is being accused of encouraging cult worship. A video song eulogising him was recently circulated widely. It came close on the heels of a minister calling him “god’s gift” and a senior CPM leader equating him to the Sun. Not too long ago, a CPM unit organised a traditional Thiruvathirakkali, in which 502 women danced to lines praising Vijayan as the saviour of Kerala. The CPM once derided cult worship and punished the leaders it thought were trying to grow bigger than the organisation, saying the practice was not in sync with party ideals. Today, it is not only silent about the blatant show of sycophancy within but seems to be a party to it.

While MT’s attack was aimed at the leadership in Kerala, what he said applies to leaders across the political spectrum. As he rightly pointed out, becoming a member of an assembly or parliament today is seen as an “opportunity for dominance”. MT, a cultural icon, often prefers to maintain a stoic silence. Yet whenever he has spoken, people have listened with rapt attention. This time, too, those his words are addressed to must listen. It is a call for introspection they must not ignore.

