As WPL picks up, Indian players need attention

In 2020, after the Women’s T20 World Cup final brought 86,174 spectators to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar was asked when India should start a women’s premier league. “Probably yesterday,” Sthalekar had bluntly replied. Five years later, the dynamics of women’s cricket in India have changed. And the Women’s Premier League (WPL) continues to play an important role.

The third season of the franchise league was testament to its rising popularity. It is widely acknowledged that WPL’s existence has led to general awareness regarding the women’s game. For the first time, the competition was spread over four cities and crowds came in large numbers to support the teams. It would have been unthinkable a decade ago. With India hosting the ODI World Cup later this year, the event is expected to break attendance records for the women’s game.

The competition has benefited Indian talent in two ways. The money these players have earned at auctions over the past three years has shown young women cricketers how lucrative the profession can be. This in turn has led to a mushrooming of training centres exclusively for women across the country. The WPL is also a platform where up-and-coming Indian players get to meet international stars and grow their own games. Twenty-year-old Kashvee Gautam was one such example this season. Playing for Gujarat Giants after missing the previous season to injury, Gautam not only bowled the most overs for her team, but also took the most wickets. She even looked composed with the bat.