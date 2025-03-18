Govt must step in to curb abuse of elderly

In what could be a sign of our disturbed times, there is an emerging trend of aged parents being abandoned in Karnataka’s government hospitals. At least 150 senior citizens have been left to the mercy of the authorities in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, and there are over 100 similar cases in government hospitals across the state. While the pressures of cost and caregiving are the usual reasons for desertion, a chilling commonality is that many of the elders have signed over their properties to their children. The number is high enough for the Karnataka government to take up the issue seriously, and seek solutions to what is essentially a family issue but could turn into a societal malaise. Hospital authorities are now arranging for their stay in retirement homes.

Terming it a “shocking and inhumane” trend, medical education minister Sharan Prakash Patil has asked institute directors to file complaints with assistant commissioners for action against families which have abandoned their elders, and also proposed cancellation of wills and property transfers. Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda took up the issue in the legislative council, saying that under Section 23 of the Senior Citizens Act 2007, children who abandon their parents can be deprived of inheritance rights. The law mandates that children or relatives must provide financial and medical support to senior citizens, who have the right to cancel property transfers.