Govt must step in to curb abuse of elderly

In what could be a sign of our disturbed times, there is an emerging trend of aged parents being abandoned in Karnataka’s government hospitals. At least 150 senior citizens have been left to the mercy of the authorities in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, and there are over 100 similar cases in government hospitals across the state. While the pressures of cost and caregiving are the usual reasons for desertion, a chilling commonality is that many of the elders have signed over their properties to their children. The number is high enough for the Karnataka government to take up the issue seriously, and seek solutions to what is essentially a family issue but could turn into a societal malaise. Hospital authorities are now arranging for their stay in retirement homes.
Terming it a “shocking and inhumane” trend, medical education minister Sharan Prakash Patil has asked institute directors to file complaints with assistant commissioners for action against families which have abandoned their elders, and also proposed cancellation of wills and property transfers. Revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda took up the issue in the legislative council, saying that under Section 23 of the Senior Citizens Act 2007, children who abandon their parents can be deprived of inheritance rights. The law mandates that children or relatives must provide financial and medical support to senior citizens, who have the right to cancel property transfers.
Elder abuse is becoming increasingly common across India, ironically known for close-knit families. One survey by the International Institute for Population Sciences shows that 10.11 percent of the elders in Karnataka have been abused, second only to Bihar at 11.65 percent. Women are an easier target everywhere. Bengaluru can hang its head in shame, with 16 percent of its elderly population reporting abuse—verbal, financial, emotional, physical and plain neglect. Daughters-in-law are the main perpetrators, followed by sons, sons-in-law and other kin. Nationally, sons are the biggest villains, followed by relatives and daughters-in-law. Such abuse, often unseen and unheard, can drive seniors to depression and worse. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill 2019 proposes a fine and imprisonment of 3-6 months for abusers. It’s unfortunate that if families cannot fulfil their duties, governments will have to crack down to enforce the rights of elders.