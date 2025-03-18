Rising car prices threaten to put up more roadblocks

Automobile market leaders—Maruti Suzuki in passenger cars and Tata Motors in commercial vehicles—are raising prices from April by 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively. The standard reasons of increasing input costs and higher operational expenses have been trotted out. However, industry pundits are surprised at the timing considering the poor sales and lack of consumer support at the current prices. Car sales grew just 5 percent in volume in calendar 2024, the slowest in 4 years. It would have been worse had it not been for a spike in the popularity of sports utility vehicles that made up 54 percent of the total sales.

This February, while car production went up by a marginal 2 percent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations reported a fall of 7 percent in retail sales. Passenger cars fared worse than the average, with sales falling 10 percent to 3,03,398 units; and even the sales of the common man’s two-wheelers dropped 6 percent. Commercial vehicle and tractor sales dropped 9 percent and 1.5 percent. Electric vehicles, that had a robust 2024 with a 27 percent growth, registered a 1.9 percent year-on-year decline in February and a 18.2 percent fall from the previous month to 1.39 lakh units.